Return of the repair economy need of the hour

Have you noticed how many of us have seamlessly been sucked into the use-and-throw culture? No, I am not speaking of our relationships with people. That is the subject of an entirely different piece. I speak of our relationship with products that we use, partake of, enjoy and then dispose of when they ostensibly turn inefficient in their delivery. This could be a mobile phone with an irreplaceable battery that is just not keeping pace with current needs or could equally be a pressure cooker that needs to be repaired as its whistle has gone wonky.

Suddenly, many of us are buying products to use for a more limited number of years. And when those years finish, we buy into a new replacement. If you are actually looking to repair and use, you are defined as being part of a generation that does not know what it is doing. Gone are the days when you went around looking for a replacement for the rubber strap of your Hawaii slipper in the by-lanes of T Nagar in Chennai or Himayath Nagar in Hyderabad.

Times have changed. Long ago (but not so long ago that we don’t remember), when a mobile phone malfunctioned, we took it to repair. When the washing machine malfunctioned, we called in the repairperson from the service centre. When any device gave a problem, there was a solution. The repairman was at hand. Further still, a refrigerator with a Kelvinator compressor was a point of pride in India. Refrigerators were long-running sturdy machines lasting for 30 years and more. Yes they did!

In many ways, every durable item was really durable. Refrigerators, the Godrej almirah, television sets, air conditioners and other such equipment were made to last and last. Handy day-to-day pieces of kitchen equipment were equally made with durability as the starting point of all product design. The cosmetics came in later. Durability was an attitude and an important product attribute.

But then, manufacturers subliminally started to consciously reduce the lifespan of their offerings. The argument was that people wanted to change things far more frequently than they did in the past. Consumer fatigue with products was a reality. Product design was now even more cosmetic, even at the cost of durability.

Times changed further. Repair folk became pricey, even redundant. Company-owned service centres became rare as organisations outsourced it to middlemen, and spare parts became rarer and more expensive by the day. In many ways, all of this seemed to be a conspiracy of the marketing company at hand. The conspiracy theorists defined it well. Companies want consumers to buy their newer and pricier models all the time. Repair contributed very little to the company and was in fact more of a cost centre than a profit centre of any significance. Repair and service was pricey, non-profitable and redundant to the new generation of consumers on the go.

Things evolved further. In the bargain came the product that just could not be repaired. If you buy an Apple, the options to repair were few and far between. The brand proudly said that its products were so good that they needed no repair. Even if they did, they needed to be done by the company at the back-end, not by the intrepid ‘jugaad’ repairers of India in the by-lanes and gut of every city. Good companies with dominant brands therefore became ones that discouraged repair. Smartphones were designed smart enough with uni-body models that could not be opened up for repair. And if you were able to open one physically, more often than not there were software locks that just could not be penetrated. Spares were not made available and if they were, they were very expensive. The conspiracy theory on repair and companies that discouraged it is therefore complete to date.

This happy story of the product becoming irreparable after use would have therefore gone on forever. Well nigh nearly, if not for the pressing fact that the ecology of the earth is demanding change. The story of this demand lies in the fact that electronic and material waste is today the world’s biggest ecological problem, one that threatens to compound. If we keep using and throwing, the world will become a huge dustbin of the irreparable. Causing irreparable damage to the environment we live in.

As per a report by the Global E-waste Statistics Partnership, the world discards 50 million tonnes of e-waste every year. You can very well imagine what the number could be today. India alone is listed to be number three on the list of e-waste discarders, with an output of 3.23 million tonnes per annum. The US and China occupy the top two dubious positions of course. The sad fact across India, though, is that the informal sector is given the task of handling this waste with its own inefficiencies coming into play. There is very little effort from the formal sector to handle the menace of electronic and electric waste.

What, then, is the solution at hand? A simple, obvious and intuitive answer is one that says discard less, use more, reuse more and recycle even more. The one route to it is the repair mindset. A mindset that needs to come back with a vengeance in the top three discard-nations of the world, India included.

The consumer who buys into anything does certainly have the right of recourse to repair. This recourse must not be obviated by a greedy process that propagates a use-and-throw culture. The burden is a bit too heavy for the earth to bear. The United States, which certainly was the first country to raise and flag this concern as early as in 2003 (within the auto industry that was going through a berserk phase of quick two-year replacements), today has a Digital Right To Repair Coalition (since 2013). Repair is therefore a mindset and a movement in the US. The Federal Trade Commission is active with rampant action against wilful defaulters in the manufacturing and marketing community. We need this to come into India with vigour and passion.

As global marketers incorporate reparability back into their design (Microsoft and Apple included), it is time for every manufacturer in India to think long term, durable and viable for repair and reuse once again. A great way to spur on a repair economy all on its own. Repair in itself is a valuable part of economic activity of a more politically correct world ahead. Let’s embrace it with passion.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)