Lord Siva’s Nandi worshipped Lord Vishnu at this temple

CHENNAI: A temple for Vishnu, worshipped as Jagannatha Perumal, is located in Nathan Kovil near Kumbakonam. Dakshina Jagannath is another name for this place since it is located south of the famous Jagannath temple in Puri (Orissa).

This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams or places sacred to Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars (important Vishnu devotees). Thirumangai Azhvar visited this holy spot and has eulogised Perumal here in ten verses (Pasurams), which are part of the Periya Thirumozhi.

This ardent devotee paints a vivid word picture of the beauty of Nandipura Vinangaram, the ancient name of this place, mentioning that it was full of fragrant groves, full of flowers, dancing peacocks and cuckoos. It is said that this place got the name Nandipura Vinnagaram because Nandi, the vehicle (vahana) of God Siva worshipped Vishnu here. A special feature of this temple is the image of Adhikara Nandi on the west wall of the main sanctum (garbha-griha).

Some scholars are of the view that this place is so named because a famous Pallava emperor Nandivarman Pallavamalla built this temple and town. The principal deity is Jagannatha Perumal, also known as Nandinathan and Vinnagara Perumal, who is in a seated posture, facing west along with Goddess Sri Devi and Bhu Devi.

He is seen holding many weapons such as the sword, bow, sankha (conch), chakra (discus) and danda (stick). According to the tradition of this temple, Perumal once faced east, but turned around to face west in order to see the selfless act of King Shibi, who offered his own flesh to a vulture who was preying on a dove. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped here as Shenbagavalli (Champakavalli) Thayar. Fridays of the month of Aippasi (mid-October to mid-November), are very special for this Goddess. The traditional name of Nathan Kovil is Champakaranya Kshetram (a place full of champaka trees).

Temple tank

The pushkarini of this temple is known as Nandi Tirtha Pushkarini

Rare image

An image of Adhikara Nandi is seen in the main sanctum

Nathan Koil is about 5 km southwest of Kumbakonam via Korukkai, Swamimalai or Pattishwaram

40 km from Kumbakonam

Coordinates: 11°1039N 79°4645E

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture