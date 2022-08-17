From our archives

With Independence Day, India’s peaceful change is almost complete. The Constituent Assembly has confirmed the transfer of power and the provincial government has been formally installed. These significant changes at Delhi make the beginning at Karachi rather hopeful and faith in communal harmony is reviving again. It is only the boundary commission’s award that is yet to come.

The new other Constituent Assembly has begun work in a brisk manner and formal inauguration by Earl Mountbatten confirms its legal status in Pakistan. The dominion status into which India and Pakistan have advanced entails some changes elsewhere. The question of separate representation for Pakistan in UN has arisen. India is supporting Pakistan’s application.

The more urgent questions about food and other shortages are to be dealt with but India’s statesmen have mentioned their other responsibilities in order to show that national discipline is more than ever important. Gandhi’s peace mission is now limited to Calcutta where the outlook is not quite promising. Gandhi’s resolve to conquer the situation by asking the Hindus to accept all the consequences of partition is, however, more important since Suhrawardy has asked for his assistance.

If the mission is successful the situation in East Bengal might change quickly for the better. Sikh leaders... are trying to make the minority see reason. The imposition of military administration has proved no solution; it is really for the West Punjab Ministry to overcome trouble by giving an assurance to the Sikhs... During the last week, the wavering states including Travancore have signed the Instrument of Accession, confirming the standstill agreement and recognizing the Union government’s authority in regard to defence, external affairs and communications.

Indore has also taken the opportunity to join the Union and it may be said that the only dissentient is Hyderabad. The Nizam’s decision to stand out and make Hyderabad neutral for reasons given in letters exchanged has certainly created misgivings. The State Congress is quite clear about its own end—responsible government, and even the promise of reforms to come soon has not affected the clamour for getting Hyderabad to enter the Union.

The Hyderabad government’s anxiety to keep up relations with Britain as with the new Dominions may cause debate as to the State’s future. While the Prime Minister of the state has not resigned the British legal advisor has laid down office. In Kashmir Pandit Kak has been succeeded by a General who evidently wants to relate popular wishes to the position of Kashmir in the future. The addition of Junagadh to Pakistan breaks up the unity of Kathiawar and has forced the Prajamandal to take notice of the breach of the rule of propinquity by the Nawab. Reforms in Cochin lead to the extensions of the ministry and the beginning of full responsible government.

The financial arrangements within India will rest largely on the decision of the special tribunal dealing with partition of assets and liabilities. But the hope of continuity including cheap money is supported by a decision relating to repayment of the 3-1|2 per cent 1947–50 loan at the first opportunity. The food problem at Madras has been reviewed and recommendations regarding controls have been made afresh. The inception of new governments, saddled with responsibilities, does not make one forget the tasks facing the legislature next month. But the amnesty, including the Communists on trial must create goodwill and the call to pull out of the present crisis by fresh effort may be trusted to work well.

