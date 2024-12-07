BJP’s evolution beyond the Modi factor

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections has been both celebrated and scrutinised, with the slogan “Batenge to katenge” often highlighted as the pivotal factor behind this success. This catchphrase—translating to “if we are divided, we will be cut down”—has been interpreted in various ways, reflecting the complex socio-political landscape of India. But it calls for a deeper exploration of the reasons and implications behind this electoral triumph.

In my view, “Batenge to katenge” is just the tip of the iceberg. The winning phrase seems to indicate that a Hindu consolidation ensured Mahayuti’s victory. Then what of the reported 22 percent of Muslims who also voted for the so-called rightwing alliance? Again, the official answer trotted out is that Ajit Pawar pulled in these votes.

In support of this thesis, we even saw some identifiably Muslim Mahayuti supporters offering their own interpretation of the slogan. According to them, all Indians, regardless of whether we are Hindus or Muslims, must unite for the national good. That is the true meaning of “Batenge to katenge”. If true, this is indeed heartening. Yet, traditionally, “batna” has been a common word for conversion to Islam.

If it now implies a reverse coalition, if not conversion, into a cohesive Hindu-Muslim Indian identity and voting bloc, that is definitely welcome. But how many believe this to be true? It seems far more idealistic than is perhaps warranted—wishful thinking rather than the ground reality in most of India. For, everywhere else in India, the same slogan has been seen as an electoral war-cry against Muslims and a rallying call to Hindus to support the BJP and its partners.

If Hindu consolidation alone cannot explain the Mahayuti victory, what else does?

The second reason advanced is that the Rashritya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s real creator and ideological mentor, played a significant role in this election. Its cadres wholeheartedly participated in these elections unlike the Lok Sabha polls, mobilised extensively, and worked on the ground to ensure voter support. The RSS’s involvement suggests a structured, grassroots campaign that went beyond mere slogans, focusing on direct voter participation and turnout.