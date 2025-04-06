Shrug off the be careful brigade

During IPL season, while my cricket-enthusiast husband focuses on the matches, I find myself analysing the advertisements. A recent one that caught my attention showed a woman fearfully entering a swimming pool with inflatable supports, juxtaposed against a man confidently diving from heights. This investment ad proclaimed they had options for both risk-takers and the cautious. Perhaps the ad bothered me because it reflects a truth many women, particularly older ones, face daily: warnings from the omnipresent ‘Be Careful Brigade.’ These well-meaning individuals dispense unsolicited warnings whenever anyone attempts something unusual.

At 53, when I decided to become a runner, the brigade swung into action. ‘Your knees will suffer.’ ‘Running at your age?’ ‘Falls take longer to heal.’ Ignoring these, I completed the Dubai Marathon, setting a personal record. What surprised me was the response. Many reached out confessing they harboured similar ambitions but were constrained by family members urging them to ‘be careful.’ My story had shown them possibilities beyond these limitations.