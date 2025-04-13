A survival strategy for shocks and setbacks

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs... If you can wait and not be tired by waiting... If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim... If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you... Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it."

Essentially, Kipling is telling us to avoid panic, slow things down, and figure out a way to survive. A simple question can be helpful: What can I do to make things slightly better? Shocks are not the time to come up with a new long-term plan. Instead, look for small wins and avoid doing something just because everyone around you seems to. As Charles MacKay observed in Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds (1841), people “go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.”

The same set of shocks may reach us all but how we respond must remain personal. Collective panic is broadcast everywhere, yet recovery is a solitary act. We all have to reclaim our footing in our own way, with our own tools.