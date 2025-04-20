Fighting the Summer Sun

Here’s what you need to do

Eat your sunscreen No, I don’t mean literally—please don’t eat the sunscreen from the tube! But your diet can act as an internal sunscreen of sorts. Yes, you heard that right— your body can help fight sun allergies too. Think vibrant reds, greens, yellows, and purples—like strawberries, spinach, bell peppers, and blueberries. Hydrate. Drink water like it’s your job, and include water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, and coconut water in your diet.

Suit up

Your outfits should offer a bit more coverage, especially if you’re prone to sun allergies. Long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and big sunglasses should become your summer staples. For those who are active and into sports, gel sunscreen is a game-changer. Lightweight, sweat-proof, and non-greasy, it won’t interfere with your performance. Makeup lovers should opt for spray sunscreens.

Timing is everything

The sun is at it’s harshest between 10 am and 4pm So, try to avoid stepping out during these hours. But if you’ve got plans (it’s summer, after all), aim to spend as little time in direct sunlight as possible. And don’t forget to seek shade like your skin’s life depends on it! Also, ease your skin into the sun. Don’t jump from zero to 100. If you’ve been in the shade, gradually increase your exposure to sunlight to avoid any unpleasant reactions.

Slather on that sunscreen

Let me make one thing crystal clear: sunscreen is not optional. It’s a lifestyle, especially with temperatures rising. Make sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Apply a generous amount (about half a fingertip) 15 minutes before heading outdoors. Yes, even on cloudy days—because those UV rays can still sneak through. Sunscreen needs to be reapplied every 3 hours, especially after sweating or swimming. If you have sensitive skin, look for sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide—these ingredients act as physical blockers and are like bodyguards for your skin. Also, always check the expiry date on your sunscreen. If it’s older than your toddler niece, toss it! Expired sunscreen is about as useful as a cardamom pod in biryani, and it can cause unwanted reactions, especially for sensitive skin.

Calm that storm

Even with all the precautions, your skin might throw a tantrum. If that happens, don’t panic. You can calm the storm with a few simple at-home remedies. Ice and yoghurt (yes, the same yoghurt you eat!) can be your best friends. Gently rub ice over inflamed areas to cool them down. Follow up with a light application of yoghurt—it’ll soothe and calm your skin. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and apply some aloe vera gel. Sun allergies don’t have to ruin your summer if you take the right precautions. With a proper skincare routine, the right foods, and a little wardrobe strategy, you can enjoy the sun without the unnecessary drama.

Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi askdrdeepali@yahoo.com