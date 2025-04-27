Ayurveda’s Answer to Parkinson’s

The increasing susceptibility of our elderly population to various neurodegenerative diseases is alarming. Neurodegenerative disease is an outcome of the death of active cells, the neurones in the brain. Parkinson’s is one of the most common neurodegenerative issues affecting them.
We live in a world of targets, achievements and materialistic goals. To work tirelessly has become the norm. By the time you plan to relax after retirement, unfortunately, you succumb to various disorders. The fact remains that health is the greatest gift one can have compared to other worldly possessions.
Neurodegenerative diseases generally progress as you age and the condition becomes worse, making the individual dependent on others for their daily living.
Clinical Presentation of Parkinson's
Generally, the patients come with symptoms like tremors in both hands (the onset may be in one), slowness, stiffness in the hands and legs, and postural instability that may cause frequent falls. Broadly the disorder can be divided into Idiopathic Parkinson’s disease and Parkinson plus Syndrome (which starts with frequent falls in initial stages along with speech, swallowing and memory issues.) The Idiopathic Parkinson’s disease has slow and steady progression but generally progresses quickly with the plus syndrome.
Documented clinical presentations of such conditions are mentioned in a very detailed way in classical Ayurvedic texts with treatment protocols. However, this spectrum of disease is specifically mentioned by the 17th-century Acharya named Basvaraja in his book.
Symptoms of tremors in upper and lower limbs, giddiness, frequent falls, memory and cognitive issues are mentioned as symptoms in the book. In Ayurvedic pathological understanding, the IPD has the affliction of Apana Saman and Vyana Vata. In plus syndrome, Udana Vata and Prana Vata get affected. The progression, management and further course of the disease are decided by analysing the type of Vata involved in the manifestation.
What Can Ayurveda Do?
The role of Ayurveda is both at the preventive and the curative level. In the preventive aspect, it is important we pick up people who are prone to Parkinson’s at the earlier stage. Care in the 40s and 50s can have a great impact on preventing diseases in the 60s. These people can be made to undergo panchakarma therapy, after which the body becomes more and more active to function normally. Practicing abhyanga, shiro abhyanga, regular exercise, and maintaining a stress-free and peaceful environment in family and work spaces. Meditation and pranayama are other possibilities of prevention. If the patient is young and diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has enough strength, procedures of Vamana and Virechana are practised. However, in the later stages, the most effective treatment protocol is found to be Vasthi and Nasyam .The role of Vasthi in all neurodegenerative diseases is found to be effective. Correction of the gut-brain axis, activation of the enteric nervous system and vagus nerve, regulation of neurotransmitters by regulating the gut microbiota, etc., are found to be the mechanism of action. Nasyam, the nasal administration of medication has a direct effect on the brain tissue. It is practiced with different medications like sahacharathy taila, anutaila, ksheerabala, shatbindu taila, etc.
A multidisciplinary approach can only support the patient community. Let us follow the tenets of Ayurveda in our youth so that we can have a better life in our old age.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala