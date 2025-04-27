Ayurveda’s Answer to Parkinson’s

What Can Ayurveda Do?

The role of Ayurveda is both at the preventive and the curative level. In the preventive aspect, it is important we pick up people who are prone to Parkinson’s at the earlier stage. Care in the 40s and 50s can have a great impact on preventing diseases in the 60s. These people can be made to undergo panchakarma therapy, after which the body becomes more and more active to function normally. Practicing abhyanga, shiro abhyanga, regular exercise, and maintaining a stress-free and peaceful environment in family and work spaces. Meditation and pranayama are other possibilities of prevention. If the patient is young and diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has enough strength, procedures of Vamana and Virechana are practised. However, in the later stages, the most effective treatment protocol is found to be Vasthi and Nasyam .The role of Vasthi in all neurodegenerative diseases is found to be effective. Correction of the gut-brain axis, activation of the enteric nervous system and vagus nerve, regulation of neurotransmitters by regulating the gut microbiota, etc., are found to be the mechanism of action. Nasyam, the nasal administration of medication has a direct effect on the brain tissue. It is practiced with different medications like sahacharathy taila, anutaila, ksheerabala, shatbindu taila, etc.

A multidisciplinary approach can only support the patient community. Let us follow the tenets of Ayurveda in our youth so that we can have a better life in our old age.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala