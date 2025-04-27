The Pope We Need—from Delhi to the Tiber

There is something delightfully medieval about the spectacle of white smoke rising over a 21st-century skyline. It’s a ritual the Vatican has polished into theatre: the conclave, the balcony, the applause. While cardinals chant and incense wafts, the world smolders: quite literally. And as the Catholic Church hunts for its next Supreme Pontiff, the question is must we always crown a caretaker, or is it finally time for a firestarter?

Let’s be clear. The next Pope will inherit not a throne but a crucible—climate catastrophe, economic apocalypse, AI ethics, nationalist surge, spiritual fatigue. He won’t just need to tend the flock; he’ll need to remind the flock why it’s worth following at all. Rome doesn’t need another diplomat in silk. It needs a street fighter in sandals. We live in a world besotted with billionaires and burnt offerings. Now, the only moral authority left might be the one who owns no stocks, commands no army, and blesses stray dogs with the same conviction as dying kings. The Pope should be that man—not cloistered in Vatican vaults but knee-deep in the mud of the margins. Someone who quotes James Baldwin and the Beatitudes in the same breath. Who understands that theology without teeth is just press release piety.