Kashmiri resilience will pay off

On April 21, earlier this year, I was hosting a delegation of NRI YPO members from the Mumbai chapter at Karan Mahal, Srinagar. It was cool, wet and windy, a typical Spring day in Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha delivered a much applauded opening address, where he spoke about the extent of peace in the Kashmir Valley and the rapidly growing tourism witnessed over the past four years or so. Little did anyone know that the very next day, 26 innocent tourists would be brutally gunned down in Pahalgam, in one of the deadliest terror attacks ever on Indian soil.
What followed thereafter was a spell of shock, grief and anger. Then came Operation Sindoor that saw numerous news panel discussions and comments by one expert after another for days. India’s air defence and precision strike capabilities were greatly applauded and became a matter of constant discussion. This was followed by the logistical and security planning for the annual Amarnath Yatra that began on July 3. Fortunately, the Yatra has gone off without any hurdles or incidents thanks to the massive security infrastructure and other resources that have been deployed to ensure the safety of visitors.
Over three months on, no one has really focused on the devastating and long-lasting impact of this horrific incident on the entire tourism ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. Tourism and horticulture are among the top two industries in the Kashmir Valley. From the airlines to the hotel operators, taxi operators, travel agencies, guides, houseboat owners, homestay owners, shikarawalas, handicraft stores, restaurants, wedding planners, hotel suppliers, the industry employs thousands of local people from across the country. The GST generated is a huge source of income for the tax department.
In the past four years the domestic tourist figures visiting Kashmir saw a massive surge, resulting in impressive sales and growing return on investments by the local operators. This in turn, gave them the confidence to borrow from banks and grow their respective trade/businesses. Clearly, these were seen as signs of political stability resulting in sustained economic growth. And, perhaps rightfully so, both the UT Government and the Centre took great pride in showcasing the changes brought about in Jammu & Kashmir, post August 2019. Many of the youth were actively involved in the tourism related ecosystem. By and large, the quiet yet powerful benefits of peace, stability and prosperity it brought was refreshing. One that every local was appreciating and enjoying.
It was all shattered in the course of the afternoon of the April 22 terror killings. Everything collapsed like a house of cards. Special flights were introduced and we saw the mass exodus of both tourists and workers. Hotels shut down overnight and in the course of the month, thousands of skilled and unskilled people lost their jobs. It is sad to see the sense of emptiness, the financial and psychological trauma that has taken over the industry and its numerous beneficiaries.
Despite best efforts being made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to restore confidence amongst travellers and agents, I fear tourism in the Valley may take some time to revive. The people of Jammu & Kashmir have fallen and risen numerous times in the past. They are resilient and have the capacity to rebuild their lives. We must work collectively to ensure that faith is restored amongst the domestic traveller and agents and that the Kashmir Valley again becomes the number one tourism destination in North India.