Kashmiri resilience will pay off

On April 21, earlier this year, I was hosting a delegation of NRI YPO members from the Mumbai chapter at Karan Mahal, Srinagar. It was cool, wet and windy, a typical Spring day in Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha delivered a much applauded opening address, where he spoke about the extent of peace in the Kashmir Valley and the rapidly growing tourism witnessed over the past four years or so. Little did anyone know that the very next day, 26 innocent tourists would be brutally gunned down in Pahalgam, in one of the deadliest terror attacks ever on Indian soil.

What followed thereafter was a spell of shock, grief and anger. Then came Operation Sindoor that saw numerous news panel discussions and comments by one expert after another for days. India’s air defence and precision strike capabilities were greatly applauded and became a matter of constant discussion. This was followed by the logistical and security planning for the annual Amarnath Yatra that began on July 3. Fortunately, the Yatra has gone off without any hurdles or incidents thanks to the massive security infrastructure and other resources that have been deployed to ensure the safety of visitors.

Over three months on, no one has really focused on the devastating and long-lasting impact of this horrific incident on the entire tourism ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. Tourism and horticulture are among the top two industries in the Kashmir Valley. From the airlines to the hotel operators, taxi operators, travel agencies, guides, houseboat owners, homestay owners, shikarawalas, handicraft stores, restaurants, wedding planners, hotel suppliers, the industry employs thousands of local people from across the country. The GST generated is a huge source of income for the tax department.