The Veil of Ignorance and the Future of Recruitment

What the Research Shows

Micro1, an organisation I’ve been collaborating with, set out to test that question. In partnership with researchers at Stanford, they ran a randomised experiment involving over 37,000 applicants for junior software roles. One group went through the traditional hiring process. The other was assessed by Zara, their AI recruiter, before advancing to the same final human interview.

Candidates interviewed by Zara were more likely to come from non-traditional backgrounds. They described the experience as structured, respectful, and far less anxiety-inducing than traditional processes. Even rejected applicants received personalised feedback. Most strikingly, nearly 60 per cent of AI-selected candidates passed the final human interview, compared to just 34 per cent from the conventional track. This research challenges the dominant fear that AI in hiring is inherently biased, dehumanising, or unaccountable. I believe, when designed for equity, AI can make hiring more fair, transparent, and humane.

Four Principles for Fairer Hiring

An integrated human-AI approach based on the following principles could offer a ray of hope.

First, structure over gut feel. A fair process should ask every candidate the same core questions and evaluate them against a consistent rubric.

Second, feedback is a form of respect. Most candidates invest significant time and emotional energy in interviews, only to be left in the dark. Offering clear, personalised feedback helps people grow, builds goodwill, and holds the system accountable.

Third, candidate agency matters. Giving them control over timing, allowing for interview retakes, and enabling clarification during the process can level the playing field.

Finally, human-AI collaboration is key. The goal is to design systems where AI removes noise and enables, while humans bring contextual awareness.