Practising Seasonal Purification

As we are experiencing torrential rains in different parts of our country, it is important to understand what impact these seasonal changes have on the human body. The hot summer makes us sweat a lot, and the rainy seasons expose us to infectious diseases. It is evident that our human bodies respond to nature. It’s the movement of the sun, moon and wind that decides the climatic change around us.

Ayurveda has subtly observed and studied this connection between the human being and its environment. It talks about the seasonal regimen called the rithucharaya. Rithu shodana, the seasonal purification, is an integral part of the rithucharya. And now in this season, we need to discuss the change that happens in the Varsha rithu(the rainy season) to be followed by Sharath rithu (Autumn).