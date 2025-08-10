Practising Seasonal Purification

As we are experiencing torrential rains in different parts of our country, it is important to understand what impact these seasonal changes have on the human body. The hot summer makes us sweat a lot, and the rainy seasons expose us to infectious diseases. It is evident that our human bodies respond to nature. It’s the movement of the sun, moon and wind that decides the climatic change around us.
Ayurveda has subtly observed and studied this connection between the human being and its environment. It talks about the seasonal regimen called the rithucharaya. Rithu shodana, the seasonal purification, is an integral part of the rithucharya. And now in this season, we need to discuss the change that happens in the Varsha rithu(the rainy season) to be followed by Sharath rithu (Autumn).
From the heat to the sudden rain, it is the time when there is maximum vitiation of vata because of the dampened cooling from the dry heat. In ayurvedic terms, when rooksha and sheetha come together, vata gets vitiated. It leads to all kinds of aggravation in pains, especially the inflammatory ones. Also, at the metabolic level, the status of agni is vitiated because of the dampened watery clogs around. There is also the aggravation of pitha because of the sudden rain on the hot land that causes an acidification initially. With this vata pitha vitiation and agni dushti, the individual is more prone to diseases during this period. There are regimens followed in Kerala that fall under the name Karkkidaka Chikitsa. Karkkidaka, mentioning the Malayalam month usually coincides with the rains. Following special gruels in diets is a common practice. Undergoing some special external therapies with specified medicated oils like Abhyanga, Pizhichil, Shirodhara, Vasthi for those who are indicated, is beneficial to maintain health for the whole of the upcoming year.
Purification in Ayurveda
In therapeutic terms, it means to detoxify the body, removing wastes through the natural routes of the mouth or anus. For this to happen, the individual is assessed for the vitiation of the doshas, its severity is understood, and accordingly, he is prepared with poorvakarma, the preparatory measures followed by the purificatory methods. They include Vamana, removing the vitiated doshas through the mouth, the therapeutic emesis and Virechana, removing the wastes through the anus by consuming medications through the mouth. The therapeutic purgation, and Vasthi removes the wastes through the rectum by giving an enema through the anus. Nasyam, the nasal administration of medicines, play a special role in purification of areas above the shoulder, including the head and neck.
The Virechana
Mild purgation is practised during the rainy season and in autumn to remove the vitiated pitha. This was a practice that existed in our societies as a part of our culture. It was to purge regularly, especially kids, once they grow a little older and adults with castor oil to prevent upcoming diseases. Unfortunately, such practices are nowhere to be seen these days. During these seasons, we observe a lot of physical issues like allergies, skin issues, and abdominal issues. All of these issues can be controlled by the practice of purgation. There are castor oils like Gandarva Eranda Taila, Nirgundi Eranda Taila, and Sukumara Eranda Taila. Other formulations like avipathy choorna, trvrith lehya, pancaha sama choorna, icahbhedi rasa, etc, are also according to the individual’s nature. An Ayurveda doctor decides the medicine and the dosage after carefully examining the individual clinically.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala