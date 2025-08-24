From spotlight to saplings: Journey of renewal

I topped my batch in an international university that welcomed students from over 500 countries, and I stayed on to serve there. Looking back, I realise my choice wasn’t about withdrawal—it was about self-development. Today, the world is buzzing with talk of wellness and personal growth, but three decades ago I had already chosen that path, quietly, by the Ganges. I became a monk, dedicating myself to spiritual practice, teaching, and service. The accident came later, and while it brought immense challenges, it did not define my retreat into anonymity. That had already been my conscious decision, born out of a yearning for a deeper life.

Perhaps that is why today, as I receive recognition and awards, I do not feel bound by them, but liberated. There is gratitude, yes, but also a freedom that comes from knowing I walked away at my peak to choose a different life. To me, planting a tree with children in the rain feels as iconic as walking the red carpet ever did.

Life is not always about holding on. Sometimes it is about letting go, so that new roots can grow. For me, both the Green Drive and the Iconic Actress Award are reminders of this truth—that when you give life space, it always finds a way to bloom again. And now, as my foundation continues to expand its work and as I prepare to share more of my journey with the world, I carry this message: no matter what stage of life you are in, it is never too late to plant new seeds, to choose self-growth, and to begin again.