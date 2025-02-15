Living life sportingly
Wanting to play is a natural trait; we can see it in every child. Children are more their original selves when they play than when they study. They wait for every chance to play with their mates, unmindful of even eating or sleeping. There is so much cheer and joy when children run about, trying to catch and evade. There is never a need to force children to play because playing is joy, and who doesn’t want joy?
Sports, as a formalised platform to play, happened as the human civilisation evolved, and several games and their structures came about. While we know the thrill of playing a sport and the thrill of watching people play, there are several intricacies that the field of sports can reveal to us as life’s lessons. The field in which a game is played is akin to the field of life.
There are teams of which some people favour us on our side and several others oppose us on the other side. This is similar to how different people interact with us differently in our personal and professional lives. Not everyone is a friend all the time; not everyone is a foe all the time. Different people relate with us in different ways in the field of life too, and their ways and behaviours towards us vary from time to time.
There are wicketkeepers, goalkeepers, catchers, and counter-attackers who constantly target our moves and try to prevent us from reaching our goals. Even in the sport of life, we face several challenges, both inside and outside, that elude us and hinder our progress.
There are dolly catches and the most difficult catches. Sometimes, we get the ‘golden ducks’, and other times, we last on the field till the game calls it a day. Sometimes, we are the tail-enders, and other times, we are the openers. Sometimes there are those slower balls that seem promising but end up deceiving us, and many times we may also be skittled out soon. Oftentimes, we may receive the jaffa (the unplayable ball), which is difficult to handle, and other times, we may be playing the same to someone, making it difficult for them to handle. Beamers and bouncers could be coming our way, too.
There are moments of victory when we least expect it and moments of failure despite our efforts. We are sometimes blamed, and other times praised. We are sometimes the star, and other times, we are no one. There are times when an opponent becomes a friend, and a friend turns out to be less friendly
At the end of it all, when the game ends, we shake hands with each other, looking eye to eye, knowing well that it was just a game and that everyone played their parts to perfection, giving their all and sweating their body. The happiness of our opponent in our loss and their desperation to bring an end to our game, in fact, made our game more interesting and made us strive to do our very best. It wouldn’t be half as interesting if there were no opponents to play with us.
A game is a game only when there is a melange of all kinds of experiences, and none of it comes our way without a reason, and none of it is hence a bad experience. Everything that happens throughout, all the time, is helping us in our progress and journey.
It is with this understanding that we must look at the game of life. Loss and gain, pain and pleasure, betrayal and trust, friendship and animosity, judgements and acceptance, love and hatred—all these opposites do exist all the time. But remember, the ones who love you and the ones who don’t as much are both helping you. In fact, the person who criticises you and condemns you is playing an important part in your progress because he is playing the bad cop and pushing you beyond your comfort zone.
Here is how you can sport life:
#Be aware that ‘Life is a game.’ Everyone is just playing their role.
#Be alert and keep your focus on the lessons you can derive from every situation and every person.
#Your mind can be your friend or enemy. Always befriend your mind and gradually master it.
#You are here for a purpose. Focus on your goal without getting distracted. #Do not hanker after fame, wealth, positions, possessions, reputation and remarks. They come and go.
#Delve into your true self and be yourself. This is your true worth. #Your treasure is within you. Derive strength from within and blossom from within.
#Thank everyone, every situation, everything—everything has been carefully orchestrated to help you.
#Smile and take it easy. Unburden yourself of excessive thinking and analysis, negativities and notions, prejudices and plans.
#Never give up. You must finish the game that you have started even if you are to lose. #Correct yourself before trying to correct others.
#There is a message in life’s every turn, and it is for you to catch it, contemplate on it, and take corrective action. Be a good sport in life, just like you would aspire to be on the game field. Play the game of life out of passion for life and living, learn and grow, be wise and keep an observant eye on life’s positive sides. Have a good playtime on the field of games and life, too!