Living life sportingly

Wanting to play is a natural trait; we can see it in every child. Children are more their original selves when they play than when they study. They wait for every chance to play with their mates, unmindful of even eating or sleeping. There is so much cheer and joy when children run about, trying to catch and evade. There is never a need to force children to play because playing is joy, and who doesn’t want joy?

Sports, as a formalised platform to play, happened as the human civilisation evolved, and several games and their structures came about. While we know the thrill of playing a sport and the thrill of watching people play, there are several intricacies that the field of sports can reveal to us as life’s lessons. The field in which a game is played is akin to the field of life.

There are teams of which some people favour us on our side and several others oppose us on the other side. This is similar to how different people interact with us differently in our personal and professional lives. Not everyone is a friend all the time; not everyone is a foe all the time. Different people relate with us in different ways in the field of life too, and their ways and behaviours towards us vary from time to time.