The Myth of ‘Happy People’

The uncomfortable truth is that happiness isn’t something we have, it’s something we do. It’s not a rare gift bestowed upon the lucky. It’s a decision made in quiet moments, often when life feels hardest. Some days, that choice comes easily. On others, it requires everything we have. Perhaps, understanding this will offer us the relief we desperately seek.

Let us discard the false promise that all our suffering will magically cease someday. Instead, let us empower ourselves by recognising and accepting that our response to suffering will forever remain within our control. In hospital corridors and concentration camps alike, this choice endures. This is ultimately our power.

There are no happy people. There are only people choosing happiness, however briefly, however courageously, in whatever circumstances they find themselves. We have to try, imperfectly, determinedly to find light in the cracks.

