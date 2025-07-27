Healing the Modern Body and Mind

The truth is, the body wasn’t designed to sit hunched in one place for 10 hours a day. And when we ignore what our body is trying to tell us—with little aches and creaks—those whispers can turn into real health crises. This is where I come in. Or rather, where Anufunyoga, or AFY, begins.

People often ask me how I became a yoga therapist. The real answer? I didn’t choose it. My body did. After my accident, I was bedridden—completely immobile. Even trying to stand up felt like climbing Mt Everest. It was during those long, still days that I began to explore what I now call AFY. It was slow, gentle, and intuitive. Step by step, breath by breath, I began to recover.

Later, when I started working with slum children, I saw the same thing. The first problem I noticed wasn’t poverty—it was posture. These little ones would sit with slumped backs, low energy, and no sense of grounding. That’s where I began—teaching them to sit straight. And slowly, I saw a shift in their attention, their energy, even their self-worth. Because when the spine is strong, the mind can breathe.