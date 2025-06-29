It’s Okay to Goof Off Once in a While

Like when you need to start work on your presentation/project report/the ending to your next novel/beef up your understanding of AI, and you decide to crawl into bed and have a 6 pm nap that could last until 6 am the next morning. Like when it’s Sunday and you have an endless list of stuff that just must get done today, but you decide on an hour of scrolling through your socials; of course, you spend the better part of the day lounging on your sofa bed, goggling at 5 Mysterious Things Spotted in the Andes, cramming fistfuls of potato chips into your mouth, and guzzling beer that’s gone flat.

There’s one crucial difference between then and now, though. Then, with all the optimism of youth, you were confident that you could brazen your way out of it all. Now you know that Nemesis, the Greek goddess of vengeance, is going to catch up with you, one way or the other, sooner than later. In fact, you can see her making her way over to you.