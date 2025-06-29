The Call of the Forgotten Hills

Between 1798 and 1815,the Gurkhas exercised control over the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Their presence brought the angrezes like Frederick Young, who enlisted as a 15-year-old ensign, and went on to become a general, having served in India for 44 years and set up Landour’s convalescent depot.

Elsewhere, atop a ridge in the library, rose Christ Church, the oldest Church in the Himalaya, built in the best Victorian, Indo-Cotswold style, with a William Hill organ.

Along the bridle path came our older schools. By 1834, Mussoorie had acquired a reputation as ‘the Eton of the East’. Wynberg-Allen Memorial School began in 1888, as did the Railway School in Jharipani. Waverly, the Convent of Jesus & Mary, for girls, was started in 1845, and St George’s College, Barlowganj, came up in 1856.

The lack of officialdom gave Mussoorie a risqué reputation. Desire was not the only force that drove the locals up the hill. Those early settlers needed porters. There are reports of a party consisting of 24 workers struggling to bring a grand piano up from Rajpur.