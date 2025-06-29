The Dermaplaning Plan

The glazed donut aesthetic is here to stay. We all are trying to balance doom scrolling, healthy eating, questionable snack choices, and the occasional skincare lull while working on achieving that glow from within. This entire process can make you feel like you’re trying to win the Hunger Games. That’s where dermaplaning comes to your rescue.
It is the equivalent of your skin getting the VIP treatment. It’s a non-invasive exfoliation procedure where a professional, trained under the watchful eye of your trusted dermatologist uses a surgical-grade scalpel to gently scrape away dead skin cells and any peach fuzz.
The Game-Changer
The glow-up is instant; with the dead skin gone, your face is going to look as fresh as a daisy. No chemicals are involved here, which means it’s safe for all skin types. Any product you apply after will have a much better absorption. Think of this as a reset button for your face and your skin.
How Does It Work?
Your dermatologist will first cleanse your face to remove any makeup, oil, or dirt from the day. Depending on your tolerance levels, they might suggest applying a numbing cream. If your skin isn’t that sensitive, you can skip it.
The Treatment
Your dermatologist will then use a 10-gauge blade (jargon for an extremely precise blade) in gentle strokes that move upwards to first remove dead skin and any fuzz. This process can take up to 45 minutes. You might look a little pink, but that wears off quite soon. Your dermatologist will advise you to avoid retinol, acids, and sun exposure for up to 48 hours. SPF is a must here.
Here’s Why Dermaplaning Works
Post dermaplaning, your skin is not going to look dull, dead, or flaky. This process is ultimately removing the top dead layer of skin cells to expose smoother and brighter skin that’s hiding just below. It’s like hitting the fast forward button to get to the best parts of your favourite song.
If you’ve ever taken a close look at your skin, you will notice small strands of baby hair across your face and neck. These short hairs are responsible for trapping any dirt or oil within them, leading to acne breakouts. So, with dermaplaning, you get to remove these bits of fuzz, leading to cleaner and clearer pores—the perfect base for your makeup.
Now, with that top layer of dirt gone, your skin becomes more receptive to any additional cream and serums you might apply on it. Your serums and moisturisers will absorb deeper into your skin, making them that much more effective. The brightening is instant.
Works for Sensitive Skin
No chemicals added, no lasers that you might be apprehensive about, just a super gentle blade that helps you shine through and through by removing the top layer of dirt and dead skin on your face. Even pregnant and breastfeeding women can opt for this.
This is a procedure that allows you to resume your normal routine almost immediately, with the exception of no heavy sun exposure.
Risks Involved
If you’ve got any existing cases of acne breakouts, this is not for you. Instead, you should wait till your breakout calms down. There will be a mild redness after the procedure; it will look like a mild sunburn, but trust me, that’s fast fading.
If you’re looking to achieve smoother skin through a minimally invasive procedure, then this is the right process for you. It’s quick and painless and gives you the glow that you’re chasing – without the 10-step skincare routine.