The Dermaplaning Plan

The glazed donut aesthetic is here to stay. We all are trying to balance doom scrolling, healthy eating, questionable snack choices, and the occasional skincare lull while working on achieving that glow from within. This entire process can make you feel like you’re trying to win the Hunger Games. That’s where dermaplaning comes to your rescue.

It is the equivalent of your skin getting the VIP treatment. It’s a non-invasive exfoliation procedure where a professional, trained under the watchful eye of your trusted dermatologist uses a surgical-grade scalpel to gently scrape away dead skin cells and any peach fuzz.

The Game-Changer

The glow-up is instant; with the dead skin gone, your face is going to look as fresh as a daisy. No chemicals are involved here, which means it’s safe for all skin types. Any product you apply after will have a much better absorption. Think of this as a reset button for your face and your skin.

How Does It Work?

Your dermatologist will first cleanse your face to remove any makeup, oil, or dirt from the day. Depending on your tolerance levels, they might suggest applying a numbing cream. If your skin isn’t that sensitive, you can skip it.

The Treatment

Your dermatologist will then use a 10-gauge blade (jargon for an extremely precise blade) in gentle strokes that move upwards to first remove dead skin and any fuzz. This process can take up to 45 minutes. You might look a little pink, but that wears off quite soon. Your dermatologist will advise you to avoid retinol, acids, and sun exposure for up to 48 hours. SPF is a must here.