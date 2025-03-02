The elusive reality of the creative mind

More than 50 years ago, Jacques Hadamard sought to understand how mathematicians generate new ideas. In The Psychology of Invention in the Mathematical Field, he explored the creative processes of intellectual giants such as George Polya, Claude Lévi-Strauss and Albert Einstein. His findings strongly supported the role of unconscious mental activity in mathematical invention. Despite advances in research, the workings of creativity remain elusive. Even Einstein struggled to articulate precisely how his insights on gravitation took shape.

Harvard mathematician Oscar Zariski once wrote a letter to his wife, despairing over his inability to solve a particular problem. His experience underscores an essential truth: grappling with a problem through intense effort lays the groundwork for creative breakthroughs. Once this effort is in place, what follows in the journey towards discovery? Some aspects of this process remain largely unknown, while others are only partially understood. The difficulty of true originality lies in how seamlessly the subconscious interweaves memory with invention. Stanford mathematician Yitzhak Katznelson once found himself composing an entirely new proof for a theorem while drafting An Introduction to Harmonic Analysis. Later, he recalled that the same proof had been casually shared with him months earlier by the Swedish mathematician Lennart Carleson. A similar situation occurred in the world of music when George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord was found to resemble an earlier composition. The court ruled that the melody had been unconsciously borrowed rather than deliberately copied.