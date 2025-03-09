In an Age of Global Influence, the US is the Most Unreliable Partner

While Trump is taking a sledge hammer to the American ‘rule-based order’ of international politics, Elon Musk, on Trump’s behalf, is ripping through governance within America with a chainsaw. Breathtakingly ignorant 20-somethings in Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are simply abolishing thousands of jobs without the slightest idea of their utility or institutional purpose. The incompetence of these operations was dramatically exposed in the case of the abrupt firing of some 350 employees of the National Nuclear Security Administration, nearly a third of them from a Texas plant engaged in the critical task of reassembling warheads—a decision that had to be quickly reversed once the enormity of the potential consequences was brought to attention. Thousands of jobs have also been cut, among others, from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the US Forest Service without any impact assessment or rational evaluation of operational efficiency. Crucially, moreover, the entire DOGE programme has been riddled with misrepresentation and fraud. A New York Times investigation, for instance, found, among a slew of other irregularities, that the $8-billion savings claimed from a Homeland Security contract on behalf of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement was, in fact, a thousandth of this figure—a mere $8 million.

During the Oval Office altercation, Trump and Vance demanded respect, but Trump has shown little for other countries or leaders. In an age where global influence is everywhere being contested, the US is now being viewed as the most unreliable partner. And for all the claims of making America great again, the reality is that the quality of governance in the country— which has been declining steadily over decades—is likely to plunge drastically under Trump’s second and visibly frenzied term.