Archway of History

In 1849, Mackinnon downed his shutters to start a brewery. Afterwards, the 26 acre Grant Lodge, above the Library became Maddock’s School when the Chaplain of Christ Church, invited his brother from England to run it. However, by 1866, it ended up being sold to the Church of England for 12,000 pounds. Three years later, Rev Arthur Stokes was at the helm and became known as Stokes School — a very pucca affair — with very steep fees.

Illustrious alumni? If that is what you want, it included Sir William Wilcox who built the Aswan Dam; and another C. M. Gregory, who built many of India’s earliest and largest railway bridges. Others amongst them were boys from the Skinner and Corbett families.

Faced with a dropping enrolment, the archdeacons of Calcutta and Lucknow could read the writing on the wall. They decided to wind up the senior school and shift the preparatory school to the Abbey.