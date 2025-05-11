You Get What You Accept, Not What You Expect

Money is another fertile ground for this phenomenon. We may keep expecting a hefty raise or a promising new job that comes with a great salary. But if we consistently accept stagnant wages, shrug off financial anxieties and never actively seek opportunities for growth, life will just maintain the status quo.

There are multiple reasons why we accept less than we are worth. Some of us are scared of conflict or rejection; others have low self-esteem or unclear goals. A lot of the behaviour can also be attributed to cultural or familial conditioning (years of hearing “be grateful,” “don’t complain” or “This is just how it is”). Ironically, we spend so much time fretting over how unfair things are, we ignore our role in co-creating those circumstances. Worst of all, most of us are not even conscious that we’ve lowered our standards or resigned ourselves to mediocrity.

The good news is that the script isn’t fixed. People can rewrite their life.

• Start by recognising the cost—in peace, respect, growth—you’ve paid for settling for less than you want.

• Define your new non-negotiables—at work and home. Ask yourself, “If I weren’t afraid, what would I ask for or expect here?” Align your actions to support those expectations.

• Say ‘No’ when you don’t want to do something. You don’t have to please anyone. Specify what you want instead of silently suffering when loaded with things you don’t want.

• Stop waiting for permission to act. Ask, negotiate or leave.

• Finally, spend time with people who model self-respect and high standards. Influence matters; habits rub of