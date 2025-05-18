The K-Beauty Craze

Why ‘‘One Size Fits All’’ Doesn’t Apply

1. Genetics and Melanin Levels: While we may be susceptible to dark spots, tanning, and uneven skin tones, we also have substantial melanin for protection. Conversely, Korean skin typically possesses less melanin, making it more vulnerable to hyperpigmentation.

2. Climate Differences: Korea experiences a colder climate with chillier winters and moderate summers, influencing their skincare approach, which focuses on locking in moisture with heavy creams. In stark contrast, stepping outside reveals high humidity, pollution, and an overall sticky feel. If you layer numerous thick K-beauty products in this environment, you’re likely to end up with clogged pores and breakouts.

3. Dietary Factors: Korean cuisine, rich in kimchi, fresh vegetables, and seaweed, contrasts sharply with our love for greasy, spicy, or fried foods. This difference in diet inevitably impacts our skin in various ways.

Is It Worth Trying?

You shouldn’t completely abandon K-beauty products. Some can truly benefit you if you make mindful choices.

Lightweight Hydrating Agents: Serums infused with hyaluronic acid and gel-based moisturisers are ideal for our weather.

Sheet Masks: These are great for an occasional hydration boost. Gentle

Cleansers and Toners: Always consult your dermatologist to ensure you’re using products that maintain your skin's health instead of stripping away its essentials.