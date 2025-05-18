The K-Beauty Craze

With extensive skincare routines that typically feature at least ten steps, alongside snail serums and various face and sheet masks claiming to achieve fresh, dewy skin, K-beauty has turned into the ultimate status symbol in skincare.
Indeed, influencers and social media have played a significant role in promoting K-beauty products, particularly after sharing “satisfying skincare ASMR” videos where individuals apply serums with utmost reverence, as if they’ve discovered the holy grail of skincare.
The Science Behind K-Beauty and Its Ingredient
It’s essential to grasp that K-beauty isn’t only about aesthetics; it incorporates some innovative ingredients as well. Let me break it down:
Snail Mucin: While the term might sound unappealing (as mucin is reminiscent of mucus), know that snail mucin is essentially snail slime. This gooey substance is loaded with hyaluronic acid and glycoproteins, which keep your skin hydrated—perfect for banishing dryness.
Centella Asiatica: Also known as cica, this ingredient is a long-time favourite for calming irritated skin. If your skin is red, itchy, or inflamed, cica acts as a soothing balm.
Fermented Ingredients: Fermentation enhances the skin’s ability to break down nutrients, making them easier to absorb. However, here’s the catch that I often emphasise to my clients: K-beauty was tailored for Korean skin tones and climates.
Why ‘‘One Size Fits All’’ Doesn’t Apply
1. Genetics and Melanin Levels: While we may be susceptible to dark spots, tanning, and uneven skin tones, we also have substantial melanin for protection. Conversely, Korean skin typically possesses less melanin, making it more vulnerable to hyperpigmentation.
2. Climate Differences: Korea experiences a colder climate with chillier winters and moderate summers, influencing their skincare approach, which focuses on locking in moisture with heavy creams. In stark contrast, stepping outside reveals high humidity, pollution, and an overall sticky feel. If you layer numerous thick K-beauty products in this environment, you’re likely to end up with clogged pores and breakouts.
3. Dietary Factors: Korean cuisine, rich in kimchi, fresh vegetables, and seaweed, contrasts sharply with our love for greasy, spicy, or fried foods. This difference in diet inevitably impacts our skin in various ways.
Is It Worth Trying?
You shouldn’t completely abandon K-beauty products. Some can truly benefit you if you make mindful choices.
Lightweight Hydrating Agents: Serums infused with hyaluronic acid and gel-based moisturisers are ideal for our weather.
Sheet Masks: These are great for an occasional hydration boost. Gentle
Cleansers and Toners: Always consult your dermatologist to ensure you’re using products that maintain your skin's health instead of stripping away its essentials.
SAY NO TO: Complex Multi-Step Routines: Avoid the 10 to 20-step skincare routines, especially in our frequently humid environment.
Heavy Creams in Summer: Unless you’re keen on inviting acne to stay for a week or two, skip the thick creams during hotter months.
Adapt your K-beauty routine to better fit your environment and skin type, and you might just unlock a winning regimen.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi askdrdeepali@yahoo.com