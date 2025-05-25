Balanced Scorecard for Professional College Admission

Central and state-run institutions and private universities have a larger responsibility in ensuring that the gaps in the pathway to professional colleges is gradually filled to make it a smooth terrain. While both sides have enough ammunition to shoot down the other, the fundamental question lies in the selective nature of university admissions system which in the truest sense of autonomy needs to be university’s prerogative using a method that is fair, transparent and non-exploitative—the triple test that the Supreme Court in PA Inamdar Case (2005) desired to administer. There is hardly any significant empirical study done in the Indian context on the performance levels of students admitted through standardised test scores or through school scores. Studies done by College Board or Education Testing Services in North America serve an important guidance for higher education administrators who don’t have to shoot in the dark. A recent study by the College Board for the University of California system found that the combination of high school grades and SAT scores with or without advanced placement scores was most predictive of college performance. Another University of Chicago system study underlies the importance of high school grades that measure wider array of skills than the narrowed standardised tests. Critics of high school grades are wary of inflated valuations and other distortions confronting the school board systems. Not something new to India!