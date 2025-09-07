Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride

Watching an Argentinian show, Envidiosa, I found myself uncomfortably confronted by its protagonist Vicky, a 40-year-old woman whose decade-long relationship crumbles, leaving her desperate for love, self-acceptance, and conventional markers of happiness that elude her grasp. The show is positioned as a funny romantic comedy. But what struck me was how accurately it reflects our own capacity for corrosive envy.

Vicky longs for marriage, children, and the family she’s dreamed of since her father left in childhood. As her friends reach the milestones she craves, she cannot rejoice, her envy rooted in old wounds more than malice. Despite being surrounded by loving family and friends, she is unable to transcend her myopic self-absorption or toxic behaviour. The show’s genius lies in its unflinching portrayal of how envy can transform us into creatures we barely recognise.

There exists a Vicky within each of us. Mercifully, most of us manage to keep our impulses in check. Anyone claiming immunity from envy’s sting would be lying or lacking in self-awareness.