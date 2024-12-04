ED questions UDD secretary over Muda case

BENGALURU: Urban Development Department Secretary Deepa Cholan appeared before the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement on Tuesday for an inquiry in connection with the alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The ED, which is investigating the case, had issued a notice to Cholan on Monday, directing her to appear for questioning.

At 11 am on Tuesday, she arrived at the ED office in Shanthinagar in Bengaluru. According to an informed source, Cholan was questioned for over five hours. However, she reportedly failed to provide answers regarding the missing file at the MUDA office.

The ED had recently raided the residence of former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh.