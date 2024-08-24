Secularism is Modi ploy to seize tomorrow

Hamlet’s words - “Words, words, words” - have several meanings in politics full of sound and fury. Words define moments and ideologies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice of an ideologically incompatible word in his Independence Day speech stumped both political pundits and ingratiating influencers. He cut a new ideological swathe by coining the term ‘secular civil code’ (SCC).

He declared,﻿ "Laws that divide our nation based on religion and foster discrimination have no place in modern society. Therefore, I assert that it is time for the country to demand a secular civil code…. numerous orders have been issued, reflecting the belief of a significant portion of our population - and rightly so - that the current civil code resembles a communal civil code, one that is discriminatory." He lamented that India, after trailing 75 years of a ‘communal civil code’, must gravitate towards a secular one.

Modi loves a good dust-up. If a nationwide uproar or support for his newly fabricated narrative was his aim, he got it in spades. Confusion was sown with the seeds of hybrid hauteur that sought no outside validation or consultation. The staunch Sangh Parivar brigade is struggling to understand the import of the new SCC.

Ever since the RSS floated the Jan Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party, the saffron brigade has been fighting election after election on the plank of implementing a uniform civil code (UCC). In its manifestos, UCC and the abrogation of Article 370 were non-negotiable commandments.