BJP goes backward casteing net wide

Led by Modi 3.0, for now, NDA 3.0 is a caste iron coalition. Narendra Modi, its smith and myth, is an ironsmith who has alloyed varna with karma to forge a government in the timeless furnace of India’s social legacy. In spite of the activist legacies of Ram Mohan Roy, Vivekananda, Subramania Bharati and Narayana Guru, reformation is deformation. Caste casts a long shadow over our modern aspirations. Its social brutality has been sanitised, but the political expediency has been escalating election after election. Caste, not calibre, defines the contours of a ruling dispensation.
Last week, when new governments were installed in Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada, the buzz was about the caste of the candidates inducted, not their achievements as public servants. The central government led by Modi for the third consecutive time is visualised as an ideal mix of continuity with change. But its ideologically inebriated promoters are sweetening it as a perfect balance of regional and caste confections. Conformist media sang congratulatory paeans to the number of Dalits, tribal, minority leaders and women who have new corner offices in various government buildings in Lutyens’ Delhi. This excessive amplification of caste connections have undermined the merit of ministers and minimised their political status.
Flaunting caste as an essential qualification to get politically ahead is the best winning strategy in India's expanding political market. For example, last week the BJP scored big in Odisha, ousting the charismatic Naveen Patnaik who was 24 years in power. Undoubtedly, the BJP won partially by invoking Odiya asmita or pride because a former South Indian bureaucrat was ruling the roost and was perceived as Patnaik’s successor. From Yogi Adityanath to Modi, BJP's high-octave question was, “Would you allow a Tamil babu to govern Odisha?”
When the time came to choose its first chief minister in the state, the party boasted more about social symbiosis and affinities rather than accomplishments. It named 52-year-old Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal as Odisha’s first saffron CM. To balance the state’s unique social arithmetic, K V Singh Deo, a royal and senior minister in the previous coalition government, was sworn in as one of the two deputy CMs; the other, Pravati Parida, is the BJP’s symbol for women’s empowerment and the state’s first woman deputy CM.
These appointments have peeved many BJP state veterans who were overruled because they weren’t part of the state's new saffron social order. Singh Deo was senior enough to be CM, but Majhi must have seemed more desirable as a staunch Hindu with ordinary social status. He is seen as the winning horse in a long-term political race. Ever since Modi became the most powerful person in the party and the government, his imprimatur on both is clear. A man’s future is the sum total of his past, and his inclinations develop in its frictions and fissures. Modi himself comes from a humble background; he is deliberately choosing unusual candidates from regions and communities who have languished in the political desert for long. Odisha’s new leadership is an extension of this long-term policy to provide an alternative leadership in every state.
A distinctive trait of his tenure has been bucking convention. Picking the senior-most MLA or a well-connected politician as CM is out. Of the 54 BJP CMs since 1980, around 20 were chosen with the PM’s prior approval. All of them were not only younger than their predecessors; their profiles defied the state’s social synthesis. The party’s constitutional requirement of holding its parliamentary board meeting is ignored often while choosing CMs. Everyone selected by Modi to lead a state government is a message in himself or herself. Besides being relatively younger, most CMs have never held an important post in either the party or the government.
Modi sprang surprises in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttrakhand and Odisha by ignoring seniority and dominant caste entitlement. He elevated the young Thakur, Yogi Adityanath, in UP and Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin, in Maharashtra. He was expecting to create an alternative leadership to lead the future BJP. But in Haryana, his choice was the relatively older RSS pracharak Manohar Lal Khattar, its first Punjabi BJP chief minister in a state dominated by Jats; Khattar is now a key Union minister. In Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb became its youngest CM. Modi used his clout to get his most trusted younger colleague Amit Shah, now a two-time home minister, to elect BJP’s youngest president in 2019. Rajasthan’s Brahmin CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is a first-time MLA in a Rajput stronghold. Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Lal Yadav from the Ahir community replaced backward-caste Shivraj Chouhan. Modi is credited with installing three tribal CMs and one woman CM in his own state.
Team Modi-Shah has only been reimagining the BJP as a new ideological powerhouse infused with young blood, but is also establishing a fresh power structure in states. It's Modi’s idea to induct deputy CMs in almost all states it governs, who would not indulge in caste balancing but emerge as the second line of leadership—a concept that had almost vanished during the past two decades. Counting 25 deputy CMs in all states, 15 belong to the BJP, of whom half are Dalit or from a backward community. A few are Brahmin deputy CMs. The common factor in this federal Rubik's cube is caste first, merit later. For example, the party has appointed a Dalit, tribal or a woman as deputy CM when the CM is from an upper caste. Inversely, it has failed to create enough female leaders to be a CM or state party president.
Miracles are both deception and exception in any political cult. Modi’s primary objective of creating a new crop of leaders from poor and socially backward classes for the future is yet to yield tangible results. The Union cabinet has three ex-CMs, while most other ministers are either retired babus or relatively inexperienced. They will find it tough to find wider acceptability and become nationally acceptable alternatives to the current leadership. It’s not an irony that the world’s largest political party has neither an ideological alternative to Modi nor any widely respectable and acceptable candidate to replace J P Nadda as the party’s president.
Modi is the only PM with a modest background in the BJP. He is irreplaceable, since there is none with equal swag who can step into his shoes. None of the 30-odd former CMs have enough acceptability to become PM. Except for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, none among the other 10 BJP presidents were found to be PM material by the electorate. In the matter of succession, the BJP, with over 180 million members, is in a situation as bad as the 139-year-old Congress that allows no alternatives to the Gandhis to emerge.
Caste is the flavour of political gelato now. Yet its texture and taste is weaker than its substance. India is back to the future as contemporary caste politics reinforces time-tested matrices. Caste of the people, by the people, for the people is the refined Indian vote bank’s overdraft given to netas who appeal to “caste your vote” in the name of modern India.
prabhu chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla