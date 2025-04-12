Congress: Sankalp without strategy

Rahul Gandhi’s presence, unsurprisingly, dominated the Ahmedabad meeting. He has been the face of Congress’s political struggle since 2014; yet his leadership continues to be perceived as reluctant, erratic and lacking in clarity. The two-day summit was attended by heavyweights like Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and state-level leaders, but even their collective gravitas failed to mask the party’s desperation. Instead of emerging battle-ready, the Congress came out of the huddle speaking in platitudes and issuing long-winded resolutions—more proof of introspection than intent.

Despite holding power in a few states, the Congress remains ideologically adrift. In the absence of a coherent ideological compass, it continues to oscillate between echoing the BJP’s cultural idioms and pushing a vaguely left-of-centre populist agenda. The party that once stood tall on secularism, social justice and inclusive development is now bogged down by a confused messaging strategy—torn between adopting a ‘soft Hindutva’ narrative and returning to its Nehruvian roots.

Ahmedabad was the first venue in Gujarat to host a major Congress Working Committee session in 64 years. The symbolism was clear: an attempt to reclaim lost ground in the home state of both Modi and Patel. Discussions centred on empowering district units, curbing religious polarisation and invoking Patel’s legacy of unity—an ironic touch, given how fragmented the party has become. Internally, it suffers from acute factionalism, a disempowered grassroots base and a leadership style that remains top-heavy.

While the conclave pledged to devolve power to district presidents, insiders remain sceptical. Decisions, especially appointments, still hinge on proximity to the central high command—more specifically, the Rahul coterie. Muscle, money and familial loyalty continue to outweigh competence and public connect. The party’s democratic rituals are too often stage-managed, more tokenistic than transformative.

The Congress’s malaise is not merely structural; it’s psychological. The three Gandhis in parliament today—Sonia in the Rajya Sabha, and Rahul and Priyanka as campaigners—represent a dynasty clinging to relevance rather than redefining the party’s future. Ironically, their electoral survival is now owed more to the party machinery in states like Kerala and allies like the Samajwadi Party than to any personal mass appeal. Once, the Gandhis were vote magnets; now they’re political liabilities for whom the party must compensate.