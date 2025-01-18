Trump’s MAGA viz. Modi’s Vishwaguru

The hemispheres of global politics are divided by a guild of alliances that are a salmagundi of nationalist interests. America First and Viksit Bharat are two examples. This week, when the 78-year-old Donald Trump moves into the White House for the second time—after bucking the impossible odds of scandal, impeachment and criminal conviction, just a few months after Narendra Modi 3.0 happened—four years of unpredictable U-turns and conflict of ideologies will again be par for the course.

Sometimes, diplomacy is dinner by other means and humble pie is often served. India’s diplomat turned semi-politician, foreign minister S Jaishankar, will break bread at Trump’s inauguration feast. On the new geopolitical menu, the minister will have to read between the lines of the world’s most powerful leader’s speech. Trump will be taking his victory lap a phrase farther—Make America Great Again and Again or MAGAA.

In the other hemisphere, Modi’s mission is to make Bharat an economic, social and cultural Vishwaguru. America is a global strategic and economic power. But after Modi’s ascension, India’s international bourne has shifted. More assertive and unwilling to surrender its legitimate place at the global high table, Modi’s Bharat engages in diplomatic doublespeak to be flexibly aggressive. To paraphrase the present populist paradigm, ‘there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent ambition’.

Trump is the anarchic alchemist of contradictions: an anti-elitist elite buoyed by redneck support and oligarchs’ camaraderie. To untie the Gordian knot of his thought, Indian diplomats, foreign policy experts and corporate leaders with US establishment ties have been twisting and trysting in India and the US. Trump and his advisors are bent on dismantling Washington’s globalist, democratic edifice. American and Indian diplomats have been crisscrossing the Pacific to firm up a roadmap for mutual engagement.

Trump’s unpredictability is a cross both bear—an elusive evanescence of volatile promises and perceptions. This poses significant risks to domestic and international stability. The Indian establishment hopes to revive past Modi-Trump bonhomie. The two have met thrice in the past. Their chemistry led world leaders to believe they were besties and would together push a common bilateral agenda at international forums.

During Trump 1.0, events like ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston and ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad signalled a global bromance, with India becoming one of the strongest US allies. Trump lost in 2020, and with it Modi lost a ‘friend in the White House’. However, Modi didn’t let the opportunity pass to rebuild the relationship.

Within hours of the official declaration of Trump’s victory, Modi was one of the first international leaders to make a congratulatory call. He posted on X: “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Easier said than done. Since 2016, Trump has been crowing about protecting the material and cultural rights of Americans. From motorcycles to dollars, he is unwavering about what makes America great. From 2016 onwards, MAGA is Trump’s primary project, similar to Modi’s Viksit Bharat. Taking a cue from Barack Obama’s slogan of “Yes, we can”, the Don vowed “Trump will fix it”.