Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

Don't confuse freedom with independence

Poverty keeps Indians from being independent, and governments tame their choices by doling out freebies like computers, bicycles and mobile phones. Politicians depend on revdi to get or stay in power

Published: 28th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Language defines history. Its delicate, complicated neural pathways thrum with words that challenge the unipolar conservatism of the dictionary and the mischievous dissimulation of the Thesaurus. Freedom and Independence. Patriotism and nationalism. Détente and peace. Verbal offshoots used by politicians and sociologists populate national narratives. At 75, India is free. But it isn't independent, or 'atmanirbhar', by any stretch. 

Freedom is easy-peasy. You let a caged parakeet out, but since it doesn't know how to forage for food, its independence is its curse. An independent journalist can be thrown in jail for being a free thinker. The Taliban prohibit women doctors from practising on pain of death and live hooded and shrouded; they are neither independent nor free. Independence is a paradox, redefined by freedom to become a contradiction. It's praxis is economic while freedom guarantees rights. Ironically, both are interdependent. 

Enough of semantics. Logistics count.

Though free of the Raj yoke for over seven decades, over 2.6 million families are broke today. Even as the nation celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, there are 10.1 million child labourers in free India, and over 14 million people still entrapped in modern-day slavery, according to the Global Slavery Index (2014). In free India, 40 percent of a sample study of young rural students could not read or understand simple English sentences; natch, the best of corporate and foreign jobs are denied to them, hobbling their financial independence. Anyone with money in Bollywood is independent to express their creativity, but enjoys no freedom from trolls who clamour for the boycott of their films on flimsy pretexts. A Dalit in Independent India can vote, but doesn’t have the freedom to drink water from a separate pot kept for upper castes.

Poverty keeps Indians from being independent, and governments tame their choices by doling out freebies like computers, bicycles and mobile phones. Politicians depend on revdi to get or stay in power -- farm subsidies, direct cash transfers, free gas connections, housing subsidies: the works! India's free-ticket political ecosystem traps its citizens with co-dependency. Hence, power enslaves, absolute power enslaves absolutely.

Shashi Tharoor wrote that 35 million Indians lost their lives under the British rule from 1857-1947. The ravages of colonialism are unforgivable -- over 85 million famine-related Indian deaths during the Raj. In the Global Hunger Index 2021, India came 101 out of the 116 countries surveyed. Mr Modi has a tough task at hand if he has to keep his Independence Day pledge to create a developed India in 25 years.

In spite of the many black marks, there is hope for pervasive independence in free India. We have sent spacecraft to Mars. We have won all wars after 1962. We have a free press, even if it means tele-terrorists are free to viciously abuse the Opposition. Covid has killed nearly 6.4 million people worldwide, but India inoculated two billion people. We have much to be patriotic about. And also be ashamed of scoundrels who deny us the refuge and reclamation of the Idea of Equality that our freedom warriors fought, died and lived for. Total freedom doesn't guarantee total independence, but complete independence assures complete freedom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence freedom Atmanirbhar Global Slavery Index
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp