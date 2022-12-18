Not a good christmas for the governor  

Ravi Shankar By

Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan’s Christmas wish is coming true. In a rare show of political buddyfest, both the government and Opposition leaders have refused to go and eat plum pudding at the Thiruvanathapuram Raj Bhavan Christmas party. Arif Mohammad Khan, the stormy citadel of communal conscience turned Kerala governor, is stuck in the storm cellar of Red wrath.

As with all big head-butts, the Vijayan-Khan bomb run began in the lofty arcadia of academia where power resides in the minds and hearts of pet intellectuals. It is habitual of political parties everywhere to use academics, academic institutions and academic texts to spin their own version of history, make enemies and influence people.

The Congress carried on an extra-marital affair with Left-leaning academics imparting curriculum, while the BJP even identified JNU with Deepika Padukone (an eccentricity it continues through a Madhya Pradesh mantri’s tukde tukde ire against SRK’s Pathaan).

Governor Khan’s present troubles began in 2021 after reappointing a Left academic as vice-chancellor of Kannur University against his own “better judgement”. Pinarayi soon moved a resolution in the Assembly to strip Khan of his chancellorship of the state’s universities, which ironically the governor himself has to approve. Khan demanded that vice-chancellors appointed by the state government quit. The war between a chief minister and an old war horse, who in another age would’ve been ideological fellow travellers, is nuking larger terrain: the neutrality of democratic institutions.

India’s governors owe their existence to the concessions of colonialism. While bringing the Government of India Act 1935, which stated that governors were “by the Raj, of the Raj and for the Raj”, the British were only jumping the gun—under its Section 93, the governor had the power to dismiss elected state governments. Independence just changed the number—93 became 356 in the Constitution.

Meaning, President’s Rule. Nehru’s reluctant acquiescence to his daughter Indira Gandhi’s demand in 1959 to sack Kerala’s Communist government fuelled her turbocharged ambition to control India’s institutions. It also marked the decline of neutral guardians of due process.

Indira weaponised Raj Bhavans like she did the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Governors became puppets. Since it is the Centre that appoints them through the President, governorships went to toadies: party leaders, sycophantic bureaucrats and ideological lackeys. Following her template, prime ministers across parties have been using governors to sack legitimate governments, play with trust votes and dates, and violate the model code of conduct.

Arif Mohammad Khan is no toady. He is a fading politician with a point to prove. Great leaders leave behind a legacy. Khan is looking for one. He is the perfect political Muslim of new India. In the halcyon days of his political youth, he was the meme of the liberal who wouldn’t bend a knee to fundamentalists. He joined VP Singh’s party but wasn’t allowed to campaign for fear of upsetting Muslim votes.

A talented politician with nowhere to go, and the stain of progressiveness having stained his future, Khan lucked out with Narendra Modi—the triple talaq ban redeemed his own conviction that Muslim women could bring serious economic and social change. He supported the court ban on hijab.

He believes in the Uniform Civil Code. He concurs with Modi’s vision of Indian Islam as a system that must be reformed from the outside because its medieval dogmatists are choking its spirit inside. The kerfuffle aside, it would be nice if the larger picture isn’t lost among the ghosts of Christmases past.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan’s Christmas wish is coming true. In a rare show of political buddyfest, both the government and Opposition leaders have refused to go and eat plum pudding at the Thiruvanathapuram Raj Bhavan Christmas party. Arif Mohammad Khan, the stormy citadel of communal conscience turned Kerala governor, is stuck in the storm cellar of Red wrath. As with all big head-butts, the Vijayan-Khan bomb run began in the lofty arcadia of academia where power resides in the minds and hearts of pet intellectuals. It is habitual of political parties everywhere to use academics, academic institutions and academic texts to spin their own version of history, make enemies and influence people. The Congress carried on an extra-marital affair with Left-leaning academics imparting curriculum, while the BJP even identified JNU with Deepika Padukone (an eccentricity it continues through a Madhya Pradesh mantri’s tukde tukde ire against SRK’s Pathaan). Governor Khan’s present troubles began in 2021 after reappointing a Left academic as vice-chancellor of Kannur University against his own “better judgement”. Pinarayi soon moved a resolution in the Assembly to strip Khan of his chancellorship of the state’s universities, which ironically the governor himself has to approve. Khan demanded that vice-chancellors appointed by the state government quit. The war between a chief minister and an old war horse, who in another age would’ve been ideological fellow travellers, is nuking larger terrain: the neutrality of democratic institutions. India’s governors owe their existence to the concessions of colonialism. While bringing the Government of India Act 1935, which stated that governors were “by the Raj, of the Raj and for the Raj”, the British were only jumping the gun—under its Section 93, the governor had the power to dismiss elected state governments. Independence just changed the number—93 became 356 in the Constitution. Meaning, President’s Rule. Nehru’s reluctant acquiescence to his daughter Indira Gandhi’s demand in 1959 to sack Kerala’s Communist government fuelled her turbocharged ambition to control India’s institutions. It also marked the decline of neutral guardians of due process. Indira weaponised Raj Bhavans like she did the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Governors became puppets. Since it is the Centre that appoints them through the President, governorships went to toadies: party leaders, sycophantic bureaucrats and ideological lackeys. Following her template, prime ministers across parties have been using governors to sack legitimate governments, play with trust votes and dates, and violate the model code of conduct. Arif Mohammad Khan is no toady. He is a fading politician with a point to prove. Great leaders leave behind a legacy. Khan is looking for one. He is the perfect political Muslim of new India. In the halcyon days of his political youth, he was the meme of the liberal who wouldn’t bend a knee to fundamentalists. He joined VP Singh’s party but wasn’t allowed to campaign for fear of upsetting Muslim votes. A talented politician with nowhere to go, and the stain of progressiveness having stained his future, Khan lucked out with Narendra Modi—the triple talaq ban redeemed his own conviction that Muslim women could bring serious economic and social change. He supported the court ban on hijab. He believes in the Uniform Civil Code. He concurs with Modi’s vision of Indian Islam as a system that must be reformed from the outside because its medieval dogmatists are choking its spirit inside. The kerfuffle aside, it would be nice if the larger picture isn’t lost among the ghosts of Christmases past. Ravi Shankar ravi@newindianexpress.com