Planet in crisis: Apocalypse now

Death Valley is an apt moniker for 13,600 acres of desert where temperatures can fluctuate between 49°C and -10°C. But the gentle giants of the vast basin that bestrides the California and Nevada border have survived for millennia; silent witnesses to the rise and fall of civilisations. But for how long? Many of them have outlived the dynasty of Narasimhadeva I, who built the Konarka Sun Temple 10,000 years ago; the Egyptians of antiquity, who erected the pyramids 4,500 years ago; and the advent of the modern age in the late 1800s.

Their great beringed bodies tell stories of great wars, fallen empires, deadly epidemics, once-mighty rivers and sagas of long-gone cultures. Their venerable elder goes by the Biblical name Methuselah—the world’s oldest documented tree. The bristlecone pines of Death Valley, the tribe of Methuselah, can withstand the worst Nature can throw at it; storms, drought, parasites. A dead bristlecone won’t even rot, but will continue to stand as a reminder of the insignificance of mortal life. But trust humans to do their worst to the earth that sustain them.

The West is experiencing its direst man-made drought in 1,200 years, and even bristlecones, which have the power to heal themselves and need very little water, are battling annihilation. For the first time, conservation scientists have discovered that climate change-induced high temperatures are causing an explosion of predatory insect populations that endanger these ancient trees.

Miracles of nature, born through Darwinian epochs of change that show the diversity of nature, have become epitaphs in man’s exploitation of resources. The ‘baiji’, or the Yangtze River dolphin, was last spotted in 2002. The Whale and Dolphin Conservation group laments that it is the first of the dolphin species driven to extinction by humans. In the vast savannahs of Africa, where white hunters pay to kill beasts that evolved before humanity’s rise, the last male northern white rhino, 45-year-old Sudan, died in March 2018 at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy. There are only two left, both females. Scientists harvested sex cells from the dead male and are experimenting with in-vitro fertilisation to make a test tube white rhino. The fierce-looking but harmless Tasmanian tiger vanished, thanks to overhunting. The last Passenger Pigeon, a staple of old war stories and intrigue, died in captivity in the Cincinnati Zoo in 1914. It, too, was overhunted. The golden, spotted Zanzibar leopard was wiped out by locals, who believed that the animals were familiars of witches; the government, too, helped the extermination effort.

Call it ignorance, superstition, greed, politics or even self-preservation; mankind is preparing its own bier. From the wounded Amazon forests to the great baobab populations of Africa (one baobob tree is so huge that there is a functioning pub inside), from the Himalayas to the thawing glaciers of Antarctica, the footprints of man’s depredations are clearly visible on the ravaged world.

It is left to people like Amandeep Kaur, a 22-year-old college student living in Punjab, to offer some hope of redemption. She is a farmer, who rejected an opportunity to study abroad, so that she could help her father on their 45-acre farm. Amandeep is a familiar sight in the area, driving an open jeep in a T-shirt and jeans, counselling farmers not to burn stubble and instead adopt mechanisation to improve soil quality. She is a strong environmental advocate in her community, which has begun to heed her advice. Punjab produces about 19-20 million tonnes of paddy straw every year, of which 85-90 percent is burned to erase crop residue before fresh sowing begins. Crop burning is an environmental and political issue, which has inflamed passions in Delhi and outlying areas. Delhi is having a bad air day. According to data by the Swiss group IQAir, it is the world’s most polluted capital four years in running.

Amandeep’s father doesn’t burn crop residue anymore. At her insistence, he bought a seeding machine. Attached to the back of a tractor, it collects and shears paddy stubble into straw, plants wheat seeds in the churned-up soil, and distributes the desiccated straw as manure. “When we burn the fields, we are burning biodiversity,” Kaur told the Nature Conservancy website. “Even insects have family and we need to respect that.” But the great family called mankind has lost respect for nature that sustains it.

● Carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas choking the earth’s atmosphere, is behind most of global warming. CO2 levels are rising at the highest rate in four million years, and the fastest in 66 million years. Most of this spike is caused by burning fossil fuels.

● Swathes of forests are being cleared for timber, cattle, and cultivation of soy and palm oil. Ten-thousand years ago, six billion hectares of the world was forest, today it is just four billion hectares. One-third of the world’s forest cover an area twice the size of America has been wiped out mainly by man.

● Clearing forests cause species essential to keeping the food chain intact to become extinct and cause new and renewed diseases.

● Farming of cattle, fossil fuel extraction and landfills are driving up deadly methane emissions at the fastest rate in 40 years. Methane is also released as wetlands become warmer.

● Rising human population and consumption levels from the 1950s have accelerated the rise of average temperature. More heat energy in the atmosphere is igniting frequent and extreme weather events.

● Rising temperatures are melting ice-clothed regions and glaciers. And heat is expanding the world’s seawater. Sea levels rise slowly—dangerously slow.

A report published in the journal, Nature Climate Change, on the impacts of global warming by 2100 notes that even if the temperature is contained at 2°C, one in five people in the world will be living in soon-to-be-submerged cities like New York, London, Rio de Janeiro, Cairo, Kolkata, Jakarta and Shanghai.

● Natural disasters occurred almost every day in India this year—242 of the 273 days between January 1 and September 30—according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment.

They caused 2,755 fatalities and ruined 1.8 million hectares of cultivable land. Over 416,667 houses were damaged. Nearly 70,000 livestock died.

● Greenpeace India projects a rise in mean annual temperatures in Mumbai and Delhi by 5°C in 2080-99 should global CO2 emissions double by 2050. The same report says Chennai will get warmer by 4°C, as its yearly maximum temperature goes up to 38.78°C in 2080-2099 from 35.13°C now.

“We are headed for a global catastrophe,” Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, warned ahead of the ongoing climate summit, COP27 in Egypt. Amid “woefully inadequate” progress to curb warming, a UN report shows that though countries are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, not enough is being done to maintain the global temperature rise to 1.5°C—the thin red line drawn up at the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce the worst effects of climate change.

Scientists calculate that at the current rate of warming, the earth could be hotter by 2.8°C by this century’s end. Recent extreme wildfires in Australia, California and southern Europe would occur on an average of once in a decade between 1850 and 1900; now the frequency is nearly thrice. Droughts are more frequent than ever before, and water resources are drying up rapidly. “In certain parts of India, wells have gone down 120 metres. We are drinking fossil water, which percolated down 35,000 years ago. No matter how much rainwater we harvest, we can’t capture 35,000 years of rainfall,” says ecologist and wildlife biologist Anand Pendharkar.

In 2020, the Dutch government-funded global early warning tool predicted that erratic rainfall and crop failures could lead to violent water wars between countries; Iraq, Iran, Mali, Nigeria, India and Pakistan are likely conflict zones. The earth is blowing hot and cold; the subcontinent, China, Korea, Japan and regions in South-East Asia experienced heavy rain and extensive flooding in 2020, while parts of South America reeled under extreme drought. Long-term drought plagues southern Africa. Prolonged wildfires caused a record temperature increase to 38°C in the Siberian Arctic this year: the average temperature of a polar bear’s habitat is -35°C. Death Valley in California touched 54.4°C on August 16 a world record in 80 years.

IT’S A WILD, WILD WORLD

In June 1844, two hunters in Eldey Island, off the Icelandic coast in search of game, came across a pair of giant, slow-moving black-and-white birds about three feet tall with a large hooked beak. The female was nesting, fertilising eggs, while the male stood guard. Neither of them could fly away when hunters approached because their wings were too small. Since they did not seem edible, the two men kicked the birds to death and smashed the nest with their boots, destroying the eggs. Now all that remains of the Great Auks, which evolved on earth over 1.7 lakh years ago, are about 80 stuffed specimens in museums like the Smithsonian.

According to researchers, the planet has been thrust by global warming into a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene, exclusively caused by man-made changes to climate and ecosystems. Ravaged habitats are spurring wildlife loss similar to past mass extinctions. Three-hundred years ago, half of the earth’s surface supported wildlife; now it is just a quarter. Average wildlife populations have dropped by a massive 60 per cent in just over 40 years. “Generalist or colonist species such as mynas, crows, pigeons, brown rats, are growing dramatically, and indigenous, sensitive species are losing ground. Bigger fauna is hardy. Tigers can go all the way from the snow to desert, but desert cat, fishing cat, rusty-spotted cat are the ones in danger,” says Pendharkar, adding that species that can’t go from one place to the other because of dissimilar habitat are likely to go locally extinct.

An environmental study says that 48 percent of the world’s birds are declining because of loss of natural habitats. Naturalists warn that the white-winged wood duck, Assam’s state bird, is on its way out. Called Deo Hanh (the spirit duck) in Assamese for its eerie call, the bird plays an integral role in Assam’s folklore. Climate change currently threatens the existence of the 10,967 species named in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Hybrid species—polar bears mating with grizzlies to produce ‘grolars’—are endangering the integrity of ancient breeds. Scientists, who studied animal extinction patterns in four continents, estimate that more than one million species will vanish by 2050. “All species that have gone extinct were performing their unique function, and we are now left filling those gaps. It’s an ecological emergency. We have normalised a system of extraction, where greed and apathy are rewarded,” says

San Francisco-based Sailesh Rao, who founded the non-profit, Climate Healers.

In spite of the efforts of people like Kaur, agriculture is responsible for 11 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions due to fertiliser use and the cutting down of tropical forests to grow crops and raise cattle. “Hydroecological considerations are missing in agricultural policies, which are not in sync with the resource base. India, for instance, needs to grow crops suitable for local agro-ecological endowments. But what’s happening is water-intensive crops are grown in water-scarce areas. Paddy is cultivated in Punjab, whereas east India is asked to grow low-value crops,” says Aditi Mukherji, director, climate change impact platform of Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research.

While providing food to all is a challenge because of limited cultivable land, agriculture poses another kind of danger in higher elevation areas. “Less frosting is leading to expansion of cultivation. In the last 10-15 years, the instances of crop raids by brown bears in the upper Himalayas have gone up since apples have come in, which were never grown at such elevation. Similarly, in Chumathang, Ladakh, nomadic tribes are now cultivating barley, which is attracting kiangs (wild ass),” says Yash Veer Bhatnagar, senior scientist with Nature Conservation Foundation.

A UN-sponsored, 1,500-page report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) of 2019 concluded that 75 per cent of land and 66 per cent of ocean areas have been “significantly altered” by humans through food production—agriculture and livestock rearing use over 38 per cent of earth’s surface and 75 per cent of its freshwater resources.

WHEN WATER IS THE ENEMY

The lethal rise in global temperatures is imperilling India’s cultural heritage. The Himalayas are the abode of the gods in Hindu mythology. There is a rise in pilgrim numbers and VIP visits to its sacred sites. But climate researchers report that the Himalayan plateau a 970,000-square-mile area that covers areas of Nepal, India, eastern Tajikistan and southern Kyrgyzstan—is in danger due to the thawing of permafrost, or ‘permanently frozen soil’. The inevitable result will be an escalating chain of landslides and deaths caused by massive shifts of thawed soil, thereby damaging crucial border infrastructure in defence-sensitive areas. India accounts for 20 per cent of landslide deaths in the world: reasons are illegal mining, clearing forests for timber construction and collapse of dams. “The juxtaposition of environment and development is problematic.

It seems one comes at the cost of the other. Our model of development is leading to more deaths. When aspiration clashes with nature, nature will always win,” says Mukherji. Asia’s three longest rivers, which cross the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, are fed by freshwater lakes and glacial- and permafrost melt. Jaweria Baig is a 19-year-old climate activist from Pakistan. In 2020, when large swathes of her country were flooded, she was traumatised.

“I lost a friend in it. I’ve felt the threat of climate change since I was a child, with my family home in the Hunza Valley, northern Pakistan, threatened by melting glaciers and deadly heatwaves,” she described in a heart-breaking open letter. Since then, Jaweira has been volunteering and participating in awareness campaigns, youth forums, Mock COP26, COY16 and Loss and Damage Youth Coalition. “I noticed that when these things happened, people united and helped each other. But, after dealing with these issues, they carried on with their daily life activities as usual, which is not the right thing to do,” she warns.

“Water is a source of life, not a resource,” wrote Native American Chief Arvol Looking Horse of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people. Now it could be a source of death, since the thawing of permafrost could release buried strains of deadly prehistoric viruses for which no cure exists as of now. Global warming has already exacerbated more than 200 infectious diseases.



SEA OF DANGER

The world’s oceans are waiting to explode. The earth is around 71 per cent sea, whose humungous volume—a mind-boggling 1.3 billion cubic kilometres—absorbs heat energy from the sun. But there will come a point, not too far away, when heat storage reaches a tipping point. According to NASA, sea levels have risen by eight inches since 1900. Eight inches doesn’t seem a lot until you calculate that the total ocean surface is about 361 million square kilometres. “Oceans have not been integrated in core national sustainability strategies, as they are primarily seen as an economic resource and sovereignty risk. Beyond exclusive economic zones, sufficient action has not been taken,” says climate and sustainability strategist Prarthana Borah.

Shanth Kumar, a naturalist-photographer in South India has been leveraging his strong social media presence to bring attention to disadvantaged communities in coastal Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra whose lives are afflicted by sea erosion. He has seen homes crumbling in storms and livelihoods being erased in the blink of a tidal wave. Kumar’s photographs, which are seen by thousands of viewers online that document the social and ecological impact of erratic ocean behaviour, have forced authorities to act, even as he discusses such issues at international conferences.

Apart from heat energy, the ocean also absorbs about 23 per cent of the annual CO2 emissions, which causes acidification of and deoxygenation of seawater, endangering vital marine habitat. “Terrestrial ecosystem is the tip of the iceberg; 90 per cent diversity lies in the oceans, but ship movement, turbidity and temperatures of the water all affect marine life. Not just that, we are also now consuming deepwater fish, for which people don’t have recipes because nobody consumed them in the last 100 years. They are now part of ‘culinary experiments’,” says Pendharkar.

Over 80 per cent of the world’s ocean surface experienced at least one marine heatwave in 2020. The waves are exacting their revenge. Cyclones rose in numbers and ferocity—Amphan, which made landfall on May 20 near the India-Bangladesh border, cost India $14 billion in damages. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of 23.1 million people were displaced from their homes a year, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan is a teenage climate activist from the Philippines, who has helped victims of two back-to-back hurricanes in 2020 during lockdown. Undeterred by government disapproval, her organisation Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines fed displaced people after Typhoon Goni made landfall on November 1, 2020. “This isn’t about the weather and environment. It’s about justice,” she wrote in her blog. The frail-looking girl, whose toothy smile conceals a powerful resolve, launched the Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco Humanitarian Needs and Priorities document which focused “on life-saving and time-critical recovery needs of people, especially women and girls, living in the hardest-hit provinces, people in areas hardest hit by the typhoons.”

political leaders and representatives from 190 countries pose together at COP27 in Egypt

CONSUME AND COLLAPSE

The Earth Overshoot Day is approaching, warn scientists. It marks the date when people have consumed more from nature than it can possibly renew in the year. The world’s superpowers use more than double the amount of resources they produce currently. If this trend continues, it will require 1.7 Earths to meet the demand. According to UN data, the richest 1 percent of the world are responsible for twice as many emissions as the poorest 50 percent. As the world’s middle-class grows, so will emissions. The pollution ban on cars, which governments use as an anti-pollution exercise, is largely cosmetic: the Environmental Impact Assessment of Household Consumption study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology says that four-fifths of the environmental impact of consumerism doesn’t come from driving cars or taking long showers, but rather from process further down the supply chain. For example, it takes more water to make a pizza than showering or washing the dishes you ate it on.

The solution to climate-unfriendly consumer behaviour is to make less carbon-intensive lifestyle alterations in food, travel and energy consumption; it is not activists gluing themselves to masterpieces or defacing famous art. “Carbon footprint of food itself is very high. Peas grown in Spiti come into Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and our coffee comes from Brazil and South Africa now,” says Pendharkar.

Focused individual action helps to combat climate change; take 22-year-old Tahsin Uddin from Bangladesh. The Sheikh Hasina government banned polythene in 2002 but, like in India, the implementation is the problem. Uddin had heard his elders talk that once Barisal, the city of canals where he grew up, was called the ‘Venice of Bengal’ and how a big ‘goyna’ boat used to travel along the waters. The canals and boats are gone, and the river is choked with plastic waste. In 2015, he established a youth organisation named Lal Sabuj Society, which now has 400 young members, who clean public places to remove recyclable plastics from tourist spots; these are sold to recycling centres to generate money for planting trees.

In spite of the Centre’s ban on single-use plastic, India generates about 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, of which 40 per cent is uncollected. Implementation of the ban is the responsibility of states and their pollution boards, which rarely act to prevent the political fallout of jobs and businesses lost. Banned SUP products like plates, cups, cutlery, straws and packaging films continue to

be available as usual.

ESTABLISHMENT IN DENIAL

“Where India could have done better is integrating renewable energy into everyday consumption in the electricity sector. While solar PV has become a dominant technology, it is not sufficient. We have to promote a mix of technologies, especially since different parts of the country can support different technologies in cost-effective manner,” says Harsha Meenawat, senior programme manager, World Resources Institute, India, citing the example of off-shore wind technology, which has a combined potential of 70 GW off the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat alone.

Data says tourism generates about 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions even if 80 percent of its population have never been on an airplane. Baig is one of them. She is also a member of #JustUseTeams, an initiative by Microsoft users pressuring the tech giant to reduce its corporate flights. “I’ve never taken a flight. Yet, every day I live with the consequences of a planet overheated by the greenhouse gas emissions from flights,” Baig said in an open letter to Microsoft.

World leaders who meet and debate climate change could learn from a Zen story about the voracious reader Li Bo who people called “Li of 10,000 volumes”. One day, Li asked his master, “In the Vimalakeerth Nirdesha Sutra, I read that Mount Sumeru can fit into a mustard seed. How can such

a big mountain fit into a tiny mustard seed?” The master answered, “You are called Li of 10,000 volumes. How could those 10,000 volumes fit into a tiny skull?”

The mountains speak volumes. Their glaciers are melting; they have been stripped of their green felt, their rivers are polluted and dying, and their sides are eroded by dynamite and landslides. A mountain of despair straddles the Earth.

Its vengeance is terrible.

The Earth awaits the answer.

Forgotten Wisdom

July 2020 marked the beginning of Archana Soreng’s journey as an indigenous climate activist. Then 24 years old, the Kharia tribal girl from the remote Bihabandh village in Odisha was selected as one of the seven youth advisors on climate action to the UN Secretary-General. She had been travelling across tribal lands and observed that India’s tribal communities had been practising modern climate concepts like green living, rainwater harvesting and organic farming for generations. The dilemma of environment versus development has devastated forests and tribal lands in India, but there is a slow shift in the perception of indigenous people from victims to protectors.

The Nepalese and North-eastern people are engaged in tree

Archana Soreng

plantation as part of their animistic beliefs and cultural values. Villagers in Bangladesh depend on common forests for their daily needs while helping to conserve local biodiversity. Governments are spending money on the revitalisation of traditional techniques for agriculture, aquaculture and natural resource management in the Pacific Islands. By restoring the fishponds (lokoi‘a-s) of Native Hawaiians, massive amounts of fish protein is grown annually, while combating coral bleaching, beach erosion and fish population overkills. Since natural capital does not depreciate, the earnings of indigenous people come from natural resources such as fish, bush-meat, fruit, mushrooms, medicines, roots, and construction materials.

A report by the International Labour Office, Geneva noted that indigenous people “with their traditional knowledge and occupations, have a unique role to play in climate action, cutting across both climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, and also just transition policies”. The report also points out that protected Brazilian forests managed by indigenous peoples show 27 times less in emissions because they don’t allow deforestation. There are over 476 million indigenous people in the world, living in 90 countries and representing 5,000 different cultures. IPCC’s latest report highlights that empowering indigenous communities “not only strengthens climate leadership, but also changes broad social norms by raising knowledge of indigenous governance systems, which supported sustainable lifeways over thousands of years”.

Climate Risks

1.5°C vs 2°C Global Warming

Based on the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C and Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere in Changing Climate

Costs

Lower economic growth at 2°C that at 1.5°C for many countries, particularly low-income countries

EXTREME WEATHER

1.5°C

100 per cent increase in flood risk

2°C

170 per cent increase in flood risk

WATER AVAILABILITY

1.5°C

350 million urban residents exposed to severe drought by 2100

2°C

400 million urban residents exposed to severe drought by 2100

People

1.5°C

9 per cent of the world’s population (700 million people) will be exposed to extreme heat waves at least once every 20 years

2°C

28 per cent of the world’s population (2 billion people) will be exposed to extreme heat waves at least once every 20 years

OCEANS

Lower risks to marine biodiversity, ecosystems and their ecological functions and services at 1.5°C than at 2°C

SEA-LEVEL RISE

10cm higher at 2°C than at 1.5°C in 2100. This difference would expose up to 10 million more people to risks.

ARCTIC SEA ICE

1.5°C

Ice-free summers in the Arctic at least once every 100 years

2°C

Ice-free summers in the Arctic at least once every 10 years

SPECIES

1.5°C

6 percent of insects, 8 per cent of plants and 4 per cent of vertebrates will be affected

2°C

18 per cent of insects, 16 per cent of plants and 8 per cent of vertebrates will be affected

Food

Every 0.5°C of warming will consistently lead to lower yields and lower nutritional content in tropical regions

CORAL BLEACHING

1.5°C

70 per cent of world’s coral reefs are lost by 2050

2°C

Virtually all coral reefs are lost by 2050

Average wildlife populations have dropped by 60% in just over 40 years

Global warming has exacerbated more than 200 infectious diseases

Over 80% of the world’s ocean surface experienced at least one marine heatwave in 2020

The world’s richest 1% emit over twice the amount than the poorest 50%

Tourism generates about 8% of the world’s total carbon emissions

