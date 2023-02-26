Modi doesn’t give damn, but his sidekicks do

Ravi Shankar By

Conferences of world leaders yield nuanced diplomatic bromides. Last year, at the G20 conference in Bali, when Narendra Modi walked away after a session, Joe Biden rushed after him for some jaw-jaw. The US establishment’s bête noire in 2005, Modi’s India today is America’s best strategic partner in the region. So, when the income-tax department raided the BBC, all the US State Department said was, “We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search.” The British government stuck to defending press freedom without referring to Modi. What does all this say about the enigma that is Modi?

Scenario One: Modi doesn’t give a damn. He knows that the West, especially America, needs India as a strategic geo-political partner. He is a master at realpolitik; Pakistan is a failed state reeling under political and economic strife, and terrorism. India is still a democracy. It is also a major military and economic partner to the West: in 2018, the US Pacific Command was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command to counter Chinese President Xi Jinping’s nationalist imperialism.

Modi has shrugged off sanctions after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, buying oil from Moscow without backlash. In 2019, the World Economic Forum predicted that the country will become the globe’s third-largest consumer market by 2030. It is reportedly the world’s second-largest importer of defence technology and the US has sold $22 billion worth of military equipment over the past decade to wean away the Indian Army from Russian weapons, which have been exposed as inferior in the Ukraine war. Moreover, as US companies look for a manufacturing hub outside China and expensive American workforce, India is already the second-most attractive manufacturing hub.

Scenario Two: Modi doesn’t give a damn. He is aware that all national surveys laud him as India’s best PM who is poised for a hat-trick next year. The Indian media doesn’t dare question him, but he may want to rein in the sycophancy of toadies who have proliferated like toxic mushrooms in India’s bleak journalistic terrain. Although ED and CBI raids on critical media are overkill, both TV and newspapers habitually headline the MEA’s broadsides against global liberals, be it media or celebrities.

Can’t blame S Jaishankar because he does have an axe to grind—in 1980, Indira Gandhi sacked his father Dr K Subrahmanyam, who was subsequently superseded for the Chief Secretary’s job by Rajiv Gandhi. George Soros is indeed a dangerous man with immense power and sees himself as a defender of democracy who interferes in foreign economies and politics. Jaishankar rightly abused the billionaire as “old, rich, opinionated”.

When the Adani scandal broke, the BJP went as far to identify the beleaguered businessman with India, and the Hindenburg report as an attack on the nation itself. The Prime Minister is aware that all such vicious retaliation is for domestic consumption. Though the Opposition has made the Modi-Adani plank to discredit him in the run-up to 2024 elections, Modi is known to stay loyal to people who have stood by him. “My shield is the trust of 140 crore Indians,” was his chest-thumping war cry in Parliament.

History swings from absolute power to absolute wokeness. Modi is making history and India is going along with him. He doesn’t give a damn about what the world thinks.

