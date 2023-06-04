Patriarch Shadow on Wrestlers an Ancient Evil

Ravi Shankar By

Morality is the quicksand of contradictions. Until the British government outlawed sati at the urging of social reformers like Raja Rammohun Roy in the 18th century, fidelity was expected from a wife until her last burning bone to a corpse. The norm was patrilocal marriage, in which daughters left their parental house for their husbands’ family, and were marginalised as chattel. But social reform didn’t benefit Bengal’s widows as expected.

Many of them, especially from aristocratic families, fell from the fire to the frying pan of patriarchy. Exiled and dispossessed by their husbands’ families and rejected by their own, they became courtesans prized for their creative and intellectual prowess. Treated as sexual and procreative possessions while married, they now exerted powerful erotic and aesthetic powers over their clients—remember Devdas?—who came from the same society which sent them to the pyre without a qualm. India’s female wrestlers, however, proved that women can redeem this dark legacy by bringing honour to their country and families. The decision to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a heart-breaking act of cessation indicated a trial by water against patriarchal politics. Ironically, farmer leader Naresh Tikait, their current protector, is a product of the same paternalistic system that persecutes women. The girls have become predictable pawns in a larger political war.

Society didn’t begin with misogyny as the rule. Vedic information and excavations showed that once women held equal, sometimes higher, position than men. Anthropologists have discovered about 160 existing matrilineal societies. But these are sections that don’t matter in the global gender mainstream; for example, the Chinese ethnic group Naxis, whose men prioritise the rearing of their sisters’ offspring, number just around 40,000. After the transition of agricultural societies into nation-states led by a single ruler, war became the instrument to gain territory and wealth. Women’s bodies became the conflict zone of patriarchy. The system required more soldiers; hence the main role of women became that of child-bearers. Statistics in 2021 of the International Labour Organization note that 22 million women live in forced marriages worldwide. Powerful warrior queens like Boadicea and Lakshmi Bai were exceptions that proved the rule; even today men head most parties, governments and businesses.

In Iran, rape victims have been executed by the state for infidelity since they had sex with a man who isn’t their husband. Patriarchy is so imbedded in the social subconscious upon which all institutions are built that it goes unnoticed. The wrestlers are being mocked because they are women, whose achievements are deemed secondary to a political underachiever’s relevance as a local kingpin in heartland politics, where Indian patriarchy harvests its deepest prejudices. The escalating mass protests are eerily reminiscent of the siege of the unmoved UPA government by citizens protesting the Nirbhaya gangrape: the Congress, then led by women both nationally and in the state, suffered badly in the subsequent elections. India has over 60 crore women of whom 26.5 percent use social media—an online opinion-creating bloc no ruler can afford to isolate, especially during election time.

Governments rarely yield gracefully to public pressure which they treat as blackmail. The Modi administration has acquired much equity with Indian women with the triple talaq ban and plans for

a Uniform Civil Code in spite of the hijab ban. In the wrestlers’ crisis, it would be prudent to do what patriarchs are meant to do: protect the honour of women and bring the violator to justice.

