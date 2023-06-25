Rat race in a world without men

Ravi Shankar By

Machismo is a deceitful devil. It is a disease of delusion like Vladimir Putin’s, to prove an image of him to himself and his adoring public: riding horses bare-chested, throwing judo opponents down on the mat and impregnating an Olympic gymnast until nemesis kicks ass in the form of Ukrainian hero-president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Or it can be charisma on steroids, like Narendra Modi’s, whose muscular politics and unyielding nationalism has made him the most singular leader India and the world have ever seen, wooed

by Western democracies and West Asian dictatorships alike. Heathcliff’s doomed sex appeal and Philip Marlowe’s tough-guy act exemplify literary masculinity while Dharmendra, Jason Stratham and Rock Hudson gave cinema cojones. Che Guevera and Simon Bolivar thrived on the bloodthirsty high of danger, liberation and power. Leonidas’s 300 at the Battle of Thermopylae, Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s war lust, the storming of Tiger Hill and Major Shaitan Singh’s last stand at Rezang La epitomise ballad-class heroism that romanticises the testosterone-laden chutzpah of last action heroes. Boys will be boys, it be true, but

it’s men who make history.

There, however, seems to be a problem now.

Latest research is adding to mounting evidence that sperm count is declining the world over. Though all scientists don’t agree that it’s a global phenomenon, the fact is testosterone levels in men are dipping. Soon, anti-migration movements won’t be feasible in the West since over half of the world’s population live in countries whose fertility rate is below two children per woman. Freezing eggs and sperm banks may not be the solution since great swathes of the earth’s population have no access to such expensive technology.

For decades, researchers have been flagging the disappearing Y chromosome worldwide. In a global culture that worships virility—one in 200 men in the world are direct descendants of Genghis Khan—is the male species in danger of disappearing unless science comes up with a quick fix? For all the bra-burning fury of 20th century, feminists and Gal Gadot saving the world with a breaking heart and Wonder Woman skills, this isn’t good news for humanity. The gal who needs a man for an orgasm could soon be ghosted by the chromosome crisis.

For ages, it’s men who have been calling the shots. It is men who start wars, rape, pillage, loot and burn down cities and nations. It is men, as captains of industry, who pollute the earth and drain resources. It is men who have invented the glass ceiling. It is men who determine the fate of women in families. As women gained more social power in the late 1900s, they wanted more in a man than a provider and hunter-gatherer who clubbed them on the head and dragged them off to the marital cave.

The ideal male meant a hot honcho with finer feelings; someone who cooked, washed the dishes and changed diapers was both romantic and masterful. He listened to their mates with empathy while giving them a foot massage and took them for long drives. Sure, the caveman has his fan club, but it isn’t politically correct to question the sensitive side of Neanderthals. Apparently, nature has already stepped in to save the male from becoming a dead duck. Two kinds of rodents in Eastern Europe and Japan respectively, are flourishing without their male chromosome. Do men wish to be the rats on the sexually charged treadmill of post-history genetics? In the rat race of the sexes, the Y seems to be more important than the how and where.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

