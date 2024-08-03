Why partial writing in Mesopotamia is relevant in elections

To be fair to Godi media, they did report it, but unlike serious national issues like Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide or UFOs kidnapping cows, there were no non-stop coverage, judgment calls, media witch hunt or scurrilous debates on why, in 347 Lok Sabha seats, there were discrepancies in counting nearly six lakh votes, and why votes counted in some constituencies were either less than votes polled, or more votes were counted than polled.

Perhaps in the interim, counting the votes and making the total public, there lies some karmic mysticism that reflects ancient Indian culture and heritage because after all, it was Hindu mathematician Aryabhata who discovered zero and another Hindu scholar Brahmagupta, who used it in calculations. The EC must have included zeros here and there in tribute to our glorious arithmetic past. ADR hasn’t matched the discrepancies to any party; hence none can be blamed for rigging the elections.

Remember that anti-national Ashoka University prof who suggested possible manipulation of results in some seats by the BJP in 2019? Of course he was sacked, since the reputed university upholds academic freedom to send such truants packing. Goel knows the enemies of the nation are at work and he must be eternally vigilant to pay the price of his liberty to not explain why his office didn’t release the polling numbers in the seventh phase; who doesn’t like strong silent men?

Looks like a conspiracy afoot by the Opposition to discredit nationalists. The allegation that BJP buys legislators doesn’t launder, er, I mean wash, since it was whole states that were bought with taxpayer’s largesse. Institutions, and the personalities involved, leave a legacy for posterity. TN Seshan, India’s most upright Election Commissioner, set the benchmark for protecting the ECI’s integrity from political machinations. He discovered over a hundred electoral malpractices and reformed the election process. Manipulating democracy is not a new phenomenon by august institutions worldwide, but treating it with contemptuous insouciance does not befit the position of the office bearer. But elections are for the party, by the party of the party. There, that’s settled.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com