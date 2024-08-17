Balancing justice, liberty: Complexities of bail in India

Justice and liberty are consanguineous like Siamese Twins who are always arguing with each other. Justice like liberty must be absolute, argues one twin in spite of the contradiction. Absolutism causes chaos, is the metaphorical sibling’s counter argument. Either way, this catechism reflects the world’s schizophrenic relationship with civilisation’s brutal progress from the misery of the Dark Ages to today’s hyper-moral ideals, unless you are a Taliban bloodbeard who stones women to death in public for reading a book which isn’t the Koran; or a BBC journalist who reports only Hamas propaganda. Whatever be the case, both spectrums have one core: individual freedom of a degree that society can afford to serve without losing its soul. Hence when India’s Supreme Court insisted that bail is the rule and jail is the exception, a certain degree of skepticism hovers close to the contempt of court line.

As 2022 ended and freedom from the pandemic seemed near, there were 5,73,220 prisoners in various Indian jails of which 4,34,302 were undertrials; 75.08 per cent of the total prison population. Ironically the undertrial head count shot up during the pandemic. In 2022, only 23.3 per cent of the jailbirds was proven guilty and given residency. Many of the lingering undertrials are too poor to post bail, or lack obliging family and friends. In other situations, the lower courts are too happy to indulge the police, whose dharma is to ensure that their prize catches must enjoy government hospitality. It is simple police dharma.

But what the apex court meant was it is not judicial dharma to keep the detainee in jail. Thus a PFI member got away from the slammer. Umar Khalid of CAA fame got his bail application kicked out by every judge since he was thrown in the nick in September 2020. The SC adjourned his bail hearing 14 times; rather contrary to the ‘bail is the right’ observation though I’m sure they had a good reason for not tempering justice with mercy as the saying goes.