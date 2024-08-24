Going bananas down the slippery slope of diversity

Politics has a big unifier: the banana. Though politicians have a tendency to go bananas with loggerhead laws, dodgy data, crony capitalism and shady stock market mysteries, it is doubtful any of them haven’t eaten a banana. Now the world is facing a bigger problem than Madhabi Puri Buch is from Hindenburg: it could soon run out of bananas.

Bet you didn’t know you aren’t chewing the same kind of banana your grandma made pudding with in the 1950s, as clearly as the Congress party which strutted its freedom fighter cred then is not the same as the party of Rahul Gandhi strutting his anti-Modi rizz. The Moditva that India gorged on without nary a burp till May 2024 looks the same as Modi 3.0, but comes with some pulled strings attached.

Nothing remains the same though everything looks the same, perhaps? The 1950s banana aka Big Mike was a big export item from India until a fungus named Fusarium oxysporum came along and wiped the genus out; evolution is a bitch. A bunch of fruity scientists came to the rescue and made a fusarium-resistant banana they christened the Cavendish, which is today’s It Banana.

Known as Basrai in Maharashtra, it was grown in a modern US lab, and regretfully not by our ancient dudes. Most of the yearly banana export of 1.4 million tonne are Cavendishes, while nationalist bananas like the Robusta, momthan, yelakki, poovan, malbhog, etc have skin in the game. Until now.

Houston, we have a problem.

The Cavendish could be peeling off the food chain soon, unless something is done pronto to burn its new predator, which is the old fungus, but with genetic toppings. This strain, called TR4, has become resistant to lab attacks and threatens to eradicate the Cavendish: a sort of War of the Roses moment in the banana world. Sounds a lot like politics, too.