The cat is out of the bag in Indian political symbolanza

Political rhetoric is a weapon of innovative aggression. The bag wars between the Congress and BJP started when Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Parliament with a ‘Palestine’ bag. Her next day’s tote read ‘Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho’ (Stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). Tote is slang for ‘to carry a heavy load’.

Priyanka’s load is heavy indeed, since the Congress champions secularism, which in BJP political shorthand means ‘minority appeasement’, while her party also tries to bag the Hindu vote. The saffron response to Priyanka’s bag was hardly subtle: its MP Aparajita Sarangi presented the Gandhi girl with a tote bag with ‘1984’ printed on it, indicating the Congress role in the Sikh riots, though what it has to do with Bangladesh or Palestine is about as clear as a day in Delhi with an AQI index of 500-plus.

Indian Parliament of late has been obsessing over bags. In her previous term, TMC spitfire Mahua Moitra carried a super pricey Louis Vuitton bag to the Lok Sabha while her colleague was lambasting the Modi sarkar on the rising cost of living. Moitra landed up with three bags the next day, including another Louis Vuitton bag, a Pochette clutch this time. The BJP, clutching at straws, put her in front of an ethics committee over the big bag ballyhoo among other things, and kicked her out of Parliament. She bagged a majority again in the subsequent election.

A tote is a girl’s social index. To own a Birkin or a Chanel shows where she stands with her husband or partner; if she’s single, it shouts financial independence. It is a statement of her stratospheric social status since a Chanel Diamond Forever tote costs more than Rs 2 crore. A Hermes Himalaya Birkin will set her back by about Rs 3.8 crore. Compared to these totezillas, Mahua’s or Priyanka’s bag-gadocio is peanuts. The world’s most expensive purse is the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse that costs more than a Saudi princelet’s pleasure yacht, at just about Rs 20 crore.