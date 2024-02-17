Hornet’s nest of advisors is Rahul’s curse

Ideas and personalities occur twice in history. The first time as comedy and the second as farce. The comedy of the first Bharat Jodo Yatra, a celebrity-studded event with photo ops galore, didn’t leave footprints in the shifting sands of the December state elections. Inserting ‘nyay’ after jodo, defines the farce of his second yatra, which has met its premature end. Obviously another idea whose time came and left.

What is wrong with the ill-fated Hamlet of the Congress party? Hamlet asks his close friends Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, “Why look you now, how unworthy a thing you make of me! You would play upon me, you would seem to know my stops you would pluck out the heart of my mystery.” The prince of Denmark is betrayed by them, and Rahul has enough Rosencrantzes and Guildensterns to depend on for political advice.

Sam Pitroda: Tech administrator, businessman, food security expert and policy guru is familiar to Rahul since childhood as his father’s close friend. The president of the Indian Overseas Congress is as clued into grassroots politics as a vegetarian is into Chettinad chicken, having announced that Ram Mandir is not the most important issue in India. Great with a modem, but has lousy connectivity to New India’s poll mood.

Jairam Ramesh: He is Rahul’s Jai Ram Mandir where he is worshipped as the battering ram of intellectual ingenuity. Erudite, witty, charming and ever-smiling with a dramatic drawing room silver mane, Ramesh is often seen sitting next to his boss in Parliament, whispering into his ear. We don’t know what he is saying, but it sounds pretty important since Rahul laughs: must be some dad joke about Lalu.