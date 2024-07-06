Modi's quest for innovation: Countering Rahul's rising influence

If Narendra Modi is the master of nuances, Rahul Gandhi is the boy of buoyancy. From 2014 to 2024, as the Supreme Leader of India, Modi’s political alchemy turned action into symbolism. In a decade, his image evolved into the Golden G.O.A.T; elected monarch, BJP’s Biggest Boss, messiah of the masses, Yohanan of youth, darling of the world and obliterator of the Opposition.

His language didn’t change, but his body language did from prime minister to pope of democracy. He walks with measured steps, signalling the gravitas of power. He bows humbly to MPs, who thank him for the favour. When Om Birla bows, Modi accepts the tribute like Dronacharya blessing Arjuna.

Rahul has reinvented himself as a casual cat. His grandfather was a sartorial delight: the only Indian besides Gandhi to have an item of clothing named after him—the Gandhi cap and the Nehru jacket. Indira Gandhi was the epitome of swadeshi chic, a textile diva who wore carefully chosen handloom saris. She made the sari a global style statement.

A woman of small stature, she walked and spoke clearly; Hindi, English or French. Like Nehru, she knew the difference of distinction. The sari alone wasn’t enough, like the jacket wasn’t for Nehru; the rose in his buttonhole was the final flourish while the pallu over her head at public meetings showed she had both common sense and fashion sense: a unique ballot combo. Her homage to Hinduism was the rudraksh mala around her neck.

Sonia has borrowed her beloved mother-in-law’s wardrobe wisdom; she, too, knows sari power in India. Unlike Indira, she smiles less, though. But is Rahul on a sartorial sabbatical? The white T-shirt-and-chinos look he adopted during his yatras has been taken to the Lok Sabha: ‘casual is cool’ as opposed to Modi’s ‘style is sass’. At Harvard, the cut of his bandhgalas is as impeccable as George Clooney’s tux at the Oscars.