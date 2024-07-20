Notes from never-ending nuptials

Two crore rupee watches for the groomsmen, what the hell!

A Rs 3 lakh wedding card, I mean an exquisitely carved wooden cabinet with a mini silver temple inside.

$10 million for Justin Bieber to sing Love Yourself and getting guests to sing along.

A Rs 5,000 crore wedding war chest.

CPM honcho Thomas Isaac called the wedding weekend an “ostentatious expenditure” that was “a sin against mother earth and the poor”. Dial it down Comrade, it’s Mukesh’s money, not yours. To put the gwap in perspective, the bridegroom himself is worth more than $40 billion.

Poverty is a relative concept: 77 per cent of BPL Indians own mobile phones today. In 1950, when India became a Republic, 45 per cent of the population was below the poverty line, according to the first National Sample Survey. Mukesh Ambani watches Bollywood movies at home for hours on end: he said it was his escape.

For three days, the average Indian’s escape from drudgery was watching the shaadirama being streamed into their drawing rooms through Whatsapp, YouTube and Instagram; until they realised Jio has the License to Bill: it hiked tariff by 12.5 to 25 per cent as guests quaffed vintage champagne flown in by private jet. The nation was vicariously invited to a fairytale fete of capital and capitalism.

Though I don’t know Nita bhabhi, her husband was a distant acquaintance in 1990 when his legendary father was alive; obviously it wasn’t good enough to get me a silver temple in a box. At the party where Nick Jonas has wearing a Sabyasachi sherwani, I wouldn’t have known what to wear anyway. Hypothetically, I could’ve simply grooved like an extra while multivitamin hero Ranveer Singh danced to his own song Tattad Tattad, and got confetti allergy.