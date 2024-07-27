Broken news is breaking the BJP’s image

Viewership, especially India’s GenZ, is tired of one-sided rants and abuse. They are going online searching alternate sources for information and opinion. In the digital world, small guys became big names: saffron-basher Dhruv Rathee has 11.9 million followers, which is four times the BJP’s following. He makes about Rs 40 lakh a month, which allows him to operate freely unlike many TV media houses which depend on government patronage for ads and an ED-free life.

YouTubers critical of BJP netas don’t have it easy: YouTube had to temporarily shut down some private channels on government orders. The BJP isn’t alone in its fear of criticism: West Bengal Police arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy for his anti-Mamata statements, while Tamil Nadu police booked Right-wing YouTuber Karthik Gopinath for an anti-DMK report on temple statues. The reasons for the YouTubers’ success is that they explain news to an audience hungry to make sense of their country.

Tragically a whole new generation of journalists have come up thinking what they are doing is journalism: trial by media, following Deepika Padukone’s car, a supremely ignorant Hindi anchor who berates a Bengali politician for calling Robindranath Thakur by the correct name instead of the anglicised Rabindranath Tagore. The fault lies not with them but with those who employ them. In the process they are hurting the very system they fawn about.

Viewers know the reality of food inflation, unemployment, displacement, corruption, broken educational and medical system, monopolies and cronyism. They have stopped believing in the hardsell because their lives tell them otherwise. The Ayodhya TVphoria that lasted for days didn’t help BJP because India is in the grip of a severe economic crisis: the BJP lost its biggest achievement of the millennium because concerns on the ground went unaddressed.

It is lovely to be loved. The vassal media continues to cocoon Modi from reality, while his toadies provide misleading data and devotion. The Prime Minister could try a Harun al-Rashid manoeuvre instead of listening to TV toadies. The time to believe in your own press is over. Breaking News is now Broken News.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com