All isn’t Lost for BJP. Use Redemption for Rehabilitation

“Satta ka khel chalega (the game of power will go on). Governments will come and go. Parties will be made and unmade. This country should survive, its democracy should survive,” Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament in May 1996.

They just did. They stymied skeptics who foresaw Modi becoming India’s fuehrer, or imposing an Emergency if he lost. Democracy has reduced the fourth estate which had become a fifth column, by throwing Godi media journalists aka God media journos into disbelief and depression. A news anchor who had added an iconic suffix to her name wept in public.

Exit poll magnate Pradeep Gupta who had dissed Rahul Gandhi’s scoffings as an “insult to thousands of professionals” broke down on live TV. The ambitiously pathetic Prashant Kishor, having lost clients and flumping a padayatra, tried to crawl back into the Modi ecosystem by fawningly forecasting a saffron triumph. Apart from the entertainment and contempt these poseurs deserve, they do serve a purpose: make money for bettors.

The Satta Bazar, considered the oracle of poll victory, got it as wrong as Smithstonian curator John Watkins who predicted that C, X and Q will disappear from the English language soon. X for Exit is the pun of the moment, since bookies predicted 62-65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh going to the BJP. Exit polls failed, perhaps, because of political motivations, dodgy data, shrunken sample size and questionnaires that anticipated the answer.

In UP, both punters flamed out because their on-the-ground lightning conductors went kaput. Insiders say that the High Command treated the wildly popular Yogi Adityanath without the respect he deserved, and replaced his loyal sitting MPs with its sycophants. The RSS, which BJP president JP Nadda dismissed as just an ideological front because the party can handle its own affairs, was furious; hence, grassroots work was tardy and many pracharaks neither voted nor mobilised voters.