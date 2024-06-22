It is gossip time in New Delhi about NDA’s future

Washington DC or London, New Delhi or Paris, the oxygen of power is gossip in any capital city. Delhi is not just the capital of India; it’s also its gossip capital. The current chinwag doing the rounds is that the Modi government will fall soon although there is little evidence to prove that.

Conniving Cassandras predict that the BJP is losing many of its 12 MPs in West Bengal. Goss says three BJP MPs are in touch with TMC and a fourth is on the way. How they will evade the anti-defection law is a mystery known only to Didi. Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP was utterly humiliated, Delhi’s political blatherers have heard from a fly on the wall of 7 Race Course Road that Yogi sabotaged Modi because the PM wants Bulldozer Baba to shift to Delhi and lose his local base.

Another shambolic shu-shu: Modi is looking for a fall guy for his poor Varanasi performance: Yogi. All this speculation looks like eggs in a cuckoo’s nest because BJP needs to win the state again in three-and-a-half years; replacing Yogi with a lukewarm caste-based candidate will be plain stupid, as the new seat-selection experiment showed.

Wait, there’s more. That the ageing Nitish Kumar is unwell and loses time is no secret. A hilarious hearsay about the NDA meet a couple of weeks ago was Nitish reminded a bemused prime minister about sharing samosas, which perplexed the sedate Chandrababu Naidu who could have suspected samosa is code for Cabinet berth.

Pessimists indulging in NDA clishmaclaver say Nitish’s debilitation has the 12 JDU MPs worrying about their future and some of them could even switch loyalties to Tejashwi. Should the JDU disintegrate, its voter alliance could switch to the RJD more than the BJP because a part of its Muslim-Yadav vote bank has more affinity with the Lalu clan. Impressive logic perhaps, because Nitish has just two ministers in the Modi Cabinet; the same as Chandrabau Naidu’s TDP.