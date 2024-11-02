Why McPoliticians are changing the system

Everyone says fast food is unhealthy. Nobody cares. Data says 2.5 billion people across the world eat street food while 66 per cent of Indians have fast food at least once a week. Nothing new about it. Fast food had been around for centuries before McDonald’s and KFC. Excavations in Pompeii revealed Romans patronised fast food outlets called thermopolium, complete with branding and menus. Roman households did not have kitchens and ordered in. The offerings were proto-fast food: the Pompeii hamburger ‘isicia omentata’ consisted of meat patty and fish sauce served on bread.

Donald Trump, while stumping for his next presidential run, flipped burgers at McDonald’s last week. Trump’s best political patty is his status as an outsider in the ‘Washington swamp’— a bog of favours, bromances, dirty deals and dirtier secrets—which calls to his fan base, which is solidly red neck, racist and capitalist captains—outsiders in America’s woke establishment. Perhaps, this outsider-ness is what makes Narendra Modi Trump’s “best friend”,—himself an outsider who stormed the citadel of Delhi’s cosy power circus and refashioned it as his own.

Not with an ‘isicia omentata’ or a Big Mac though, but with a political samosa maybe. Nevertheless, the common factor is their individuality. Neither has a recognised mentor. They were not fashioned in the crucible of politics by a famous guru or were taught the ropes by a mass market mentor. They did it on their own, and they did it fast. No gourmet politics. No Michelin chef to fancy them up. They are simply Fast Food Politicians aka FFP.