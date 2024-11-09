Drop terrorist causes, and take centrist path

Every force for good is flawed at birth. All movements, ideologies and institutions throughout history—feudalism, socialism, communism and even capitalism—had/have their sell-by dates. Just as the sheen of gold dulls over time, democracy decays.

The vulnerable vein in the ore is liberalism. Democracy’s nature as we know is transmuting into another version, where intolerance, bigotry and misuse of state power is the accepted norm. Left liberalism, unable to combat terrorism is joining its rotting ranks, and is being hoisted by its own petard.

The undoing of Leftists is their fatal fascination for lost causes. By accident or on purpose, they identify with terrorists as a Justice League of the oppressed though they wouldn’t last a day in Yemen or Sudan; in their perverse Thesaurus, terrorist equals freedom fighter.

Let’s take Canada, the only Western country that willingly harbours terrorism. It is not Khalistani terrorism alone that has safe haven. Carleton University in Canada has hired Hassan Diab, a convicted Palestinian terrorist who bombed the Rue Copernic synagogue in Paris in 1980, to teach ‘Social Justice’. Diab’s bombs killed four Jewish worshippers and injured dozens.

An international arrest warrant is out for him, issued by the French. He has been sentenced to life in prison. Now 70 years old, Diab is teaching “social justice in action” in the university’s sociology department. Carleton has shrugged off calls from Jewish organisations to terminate his position. The danger of Diab’s anti-semitic invasive influence on gullible students needs no exaggeration.