Why Pappu hasn’t defined Rahul Gandhi yet

Rahul Gandhi, Heir Apparently: Rahul’s flaw is the absence of specificity. What Modi stands for is clear: rhetoric, nationalist machismo, global influence, personality cult and retaliation. The same cannot be said about Rahul. His identity until the Bharat Jodo Yatra was Pappu; in a sense, Modi’s ‘Hindu Hridaya Samrat’ was seen in context with Pappu’s mohabbat ki dukaan which sounds like a shoddy grocer in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra however diffused the Pappu image, but that was it.

Meanwhile, Modi’s self-deification during the Ram Temple consecration and mono-focus optics diluted the PM’s hold over the people as was evident in the BJP’s poor show in the 2024 elections; and to an extent on the saffron ecosystem, which had been kept at bay by the sheer force of his personality. Still Modi remains Modi because ‘it is difficult for a ruler to be both feared and loved’, as Machiavelli put it. And Rahul, wandering the fertile fields of self-satisfaction and assured optimism doesn’t seem to acknowledge that Pappu needs a Thesaurus pronto.

Excerpt from The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli: “Since it is difficult for a ruler to be both feared and loved, it is much safer to be feared than loved, if one of the two must be lacking. For this can generally be said of men: that they are ungrateful, fickle, liars and deceivers, avoiders of danger, greedy for profit; and as long as you serve their welfare, they are entirely yours, offering you their blood, possessions, life and children.”

Hindus believe Modi serves their welfare. Rahul may be loved, but is not feared like his grandmother, or even his mother who still rules the Congress with an iron fist.

In short, the great beast of democracy cannot be controlled with love alone, because it will devour whom and what it doesn’t fear. Rahul is an idealist in the purgatory of politics, without an exit plan for salvation. He is just a Good Samaritan in a bad situation. Pappu’s image hasn’t got a replacement yet. Pappu was always the Clown Prince in a populist power parody. What Rahul Gandhi will be from now on is a decision he alone can take.